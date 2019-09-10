The total body workout you can do in 10 minutes flat, according to a trainer who works with action stars and supermodels

caption Christian Castano from Dogpound gym showed me that you don’t need to spend hours in the gym to get results. source Hollis Johnson/Insider

I’m pretty sure that Christian Castano is the The Incredible Hulk, incarnate.

The personal trainer’s arm muscles have the bulk of well-developed thighs or calves, and he demonstrates core-ripping and butt-burning moves with seemingly no effort at all.

Castano works at the Dogpound Gym in New York, where Victoria’s Secret supermodels and action stars like Hugh Jackman (aka Wolverine) and Zachary Levi (aka Shazam) flock for personal training sessions.

Recently, Castano invited me in to experience how the pros work out. When I asked if we could try to fit a total body workout into a pressed-for-time 10 minute set, he didn’t bat an eye. Instead, Castano offered up a 2 minute and 30 second circuit, designed to tire me out in just four quick-fire rounds.

“You will be exhausted by 10 minutes,” he said.

Not only did he deliver on that promise, but I was sore for days after our routine (performed along with a few key moves designed to more specifically target my butt and my abs). At times, it felt like my butt, legs, and abs were all screaming “Hear us roar!” after the session.

Here’s the full 5-move set that had me flat on the floor.

The total body routine Castano prepared for me at the Dogpound gym required no special equipment.

caption The Dogpound gym is on the west side of lower Manhattan, just north of TriBeCa. source Hollis Johnson/Insider

I completed the workout in running shoes and yoga clothes. Remarkably, Castano was wearing what looked like tight-fitting jeans the whole time.

caption Christian Castano. source Hollis Johnson/Insider

We kicked things off with a set of jump lunges.

source Hollis Johnson/Insider

To perform a proper jump lunge, make sure your front knee is bent to 90 degrees, and kick your back leg behind you, bringing your back knee just a few inches from the floor while keeping your chest upright.

Then, quickly jump to the opposite side, swapping your legs back and forth in midair.

This is a plyometric, explosive movement, which is great for burning fat and developing quickness.

source Hollis Johnson/Insider

Next, Castano and I moved our hands to the floor for 30 seconds of burpees.

source Hollis Johnson/Insider

Knowing that burpees are easy to mess up, I wanted to make sure my form was on point, so I asked Castano to demo the move.

source Hollis Johnson/Insider

To perform a flawless burpee, “bend your knees, and place your hands flat on the floor in front of you,” Royal Burpee originally instructed when he invented this move as a fitness test in the late 1930s.

After you bend down and put your hands on the floor, jump your legs directly behind you.

source Hollis Johnson/Insider

Your legs should be fully extended and your back straight while you’re down in the plank. Keep those core muscles engaged to help protect your back.

source Hollis Johnson/Insider

Next, Castano commanded 30 seconds of mountain climbers. I was already feeling pretty spent. Fortunately the climbers targeted my arms, core, and legs, all while getting my heart pumping.

source Hollis Johnson/Insider

To perform a proper mountain climber, start in a high plank, with your body in a straight line from your head to your toes. Then, lift one knee up toward your chest using your core, and press it back down behind you. Switch legs.

Move your feet as quickly as possible while staying in your plank position, keeping your butt low and in line with the rest of your body the whole time. Also make sure to keep your shoulders right above your palms while you’re “climbing.”

Castano moved me into plank shoulder taps next. Finally, we were on the second to last move. I held this plank for 30 seconds, while tapping opposite arm to opposite shoulder.

source Hollis Johnson/Insider

You can tell I was getting tired because my form wasn’t perfect here. Aim to get your butt lower than mine, perfectly in line with your shoulders.

We did another jumping move. This time, it was jump squats. I bent my butt down behind me into an imaginary chair …

source Hollis Johnson/Insider

And then burst into the air.

source Hollis Johnson/Insider

All while bringing my legs together at the top. Rinse and repeat this fat-burning move for 30 more seconds to finish your first circuit.

source Hollis Johnson/Insider

Trainer and exercise physiologist Tony Maloney at the National Institute for Fitness and Sport previously told Business Insider that when doing squats like this, “you’re also expending the energy that you need to actually lose the body fat that may be surrounding the dormant muscles.”

That’s a wrap. This 2 minute and 30 second circuit is a total body workout, Castano said. Complete it 4 times for a grueling 10 minute routine, with minimal rest between sets.

source Hollis Johnson/Insider

I left the gym sweaty and exhausted, yet buzzing with energy. The 10-minute workout was not only over fast, it was fun. But if you want to see real results from a brief interval workout like this one, you have to keep at it.

source Hollis Johnson/Insider

The inventor of a popular 7-minute workout (which has a lot of the same moves in it as this 10-minute set) says three to five times a week should be a minimum for this kind of routine.

If performed consistently and with proper form, interval training programs like these can be just as good as traditional workout plans. This appears to be especially true when it comes to fat loss. Studies suggest short bursts of activity like these can have a big impact on people’s waistlines.