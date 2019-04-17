Total is Title Sponsor of BWF Para-Badminton World Championships 2019

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 17 April 2019 – Total today announced its sponsorship of the BWF Para-Badminton World Championships, in celebration of its fifth year of partnership with the Badminton World Federation (BWF) in Asia. Having inaugurated its partnership with BWF in 2015, the sponsorship reinforced Total’s continued support to badminton, and renewed its long-standing partnership with BWF, the sport’s international governing body.









Total today announced its sponsorship of the BWF Para-Badminton World Championships, in celebration of its fifth year of partnership with the Badminton World Federation (BWF) in Asia. From left to right: Christine Richard and Christian Cabrol from Total, Poul-Erik Høyer and Thomas Lund from the BWF

The next BWF Para-Badminton World Championships, which will take place in Basel, Switzerland on 21 — 25 August 2019, will see Total coming on board as Title Sponsor. This is in addition to Total’s ongoing role as the Title Sponsor for the BWF major events, which includes the TOTAL BWF Thomas & Uber Cups, TOTAL BWF Sudirman Cup and TOTAL BWF World Championships; and the Official Energy Partner for all HSBC BWF World Tours.

“Total is proud to strengthen our support and association with Badminton — one of Asia’s most popular sports. Our partnership with BWF, over the last five years, has created a lasting brand impact in terms of brand awareness and engagement with stakeholders. With 38 tournaments played in 15 key countries across Asia, and with over 600 million potential households reach globally every year, we are looking forward to 53 more tournaments up to 2021,” said Christian Cabrol, President and CEO of Total Oil Asia Pacific. “Through our sponsorship of the BWF Para-Badminton World Championships and to make the badminton sport accessible to all, Total firmly believes in promoting diversity and inclusion thereby creating equal opportunities for all to work together for a shared future.”

“Para badminton as a sport is now in a very strong position as we build towards the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games. We look forward to celebrating this milestone and creating awareness around our Para badminton development initiatives for the foreseeable future,” says Poul-Erik Høyer, President of Badminton World Federation. He continues, “Our partnerships are central to this success and we are delighted to have extended our relationship with Total as Official Energy Partner for the World Tours and Title Sponsor for BWF Major Championships to 2021. We especially look forward to celebrating our five years together at the TOTAL BWF Sudirman Cup 2019 next month in Nanning, China.

The badminton sport is generally associated with energy, performance and endurance, while Total’s latest breakthrough innovation TOTAL QUARTZ with Age Resistance Technology provides better performance, ultimate resistance and is more optimal for engine protection. T his partnership will continue to boost brand recognition and create business opportunities in the region, beyond the traditional motoring arena. In 2015, Total became the first global energy company to partner with the BWF, where the partnership has since been extended until 2021.

For more information about the Total-BWF partnership, please visit: http://www.total.sg/





