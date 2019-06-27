We tallied up all the votes the 2020 Democratic contenders have ever won on their own, and Joe Biden is near the bottom

By
J.K. Trotter, Shayanne Gal, Business Insider US
-

  • Using historical election results, INSIDER calculated how many votes each candidate has accrued over their lifetimes.
  • Our research shows that candidates who earned the most votes – including Harris, Sanders, and Gillibrand – did so in very different ways.
  • Harris drew most of her votes from state-wide contests in California, whereas Sanders drew the majority of his total from the 2016 Democratic primary.
  • Depending on how you count votes cast in general presidential elections, Biden is either the runaway winner in total votes or somewhere near the middle of the pack.
Twenty candidates for the Democratic nomination descended on Miami this week for the first round of the party’s debate process. Each qualified for the event by accruing more than 130,000 donors or clearing at least two percent in polls approved by the Democratic National Committee. Four candidates in the race – Steve Bullock, Mike Gravel, Wayne Messam, and Seth Moulton – failed to do so.

The trouble with this criteria is that donations and polls offer a limited window into a candidate’s future chances. This is because elections are not about accumulating capital or persuading supporters to reveal their preference to a pollster. Elections are about getting people to vote.

With this in mind, INSIDER compiled historical election results for every candidate in the 2020 Democratic primary. Relying on data compiled by Our Campaigns, a collaboratively-edited election database established in 2002, we tallied the number of votes that each of the 24 candidates collected over their lifetimes, in both primary and general elections, regardless of whether they won or lost.

The result, seen below, is something of a longitudinal portrait of each candidate’s ability to draw votes. Keep reading, and you’ll find our analysis of the data and what it means for the 2020 election.