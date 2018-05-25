One of the most popular YouTubers in the gaming world has died aged 33

caption YouTuber John Peter Bain, known as Totalbiscuit, gives an interview in October 2017. source YouTube/H3 Podcast

John Peter Bain, known online as Totalbiscuit, died on Thursday aged 33.

He was diagnosed with bowel cancer in 2014, shortly before his 30th birthday.

Totlbiscuit ran a Youtube channel with more than 2 million subscribers, and termed himself “the cynical Brit.”

His wife Gemma posted a tribute to him after his death, and many fans online did the same.

One of the gaming world’s most popular YouTubers has died at the age of 33.

John Peter Bain, better known as Totalbiscuit, passed away on Thursday, according to his official Twitter account.

He was diagnosed with bowel cancer in 2014, a few months before his 30th birthday.

John Peter Bain

July 8, 1984 – May 24, 2018 pic.twitter.com/XchUMNDYXC — TotalBiscuit. (@Totalbiscuit) May 24, 2018

Totalbiscuit termed himself “the cynical Brit” and amassed more than 2 million subscribers with reviews, gameplay videos, and podcasts posted to his official channel.

Regular features include “Totalbiscuit suggests trying…” and “WTF is…,” long-form videos which gave viewers an in-depth look at a new title, delivered in a colloquial, funny style.

His wife, Gemma Bain, posted a tribute to her husband on Thursday night, writing “Rest in Peace my Dearest Love.”

She also posted the text of “Love Constant Beyond Death,” a poem by the 17th-century poet Francisco de Quevedo.

Rest in Peace my Dearest Love

John @Totalbiscuit Bain

July 8, 1984 – May 24, 2018 pic.twitter.com/hg9ytHsItJ — Genna Bain (@GennaBain) May 24, 2018

On Friday morning, Totalbiscuit’s subreddit, r/cynicalbritofficial/ was full of tributes from fans.

One highly-ranked post said:

“Don’t think it’s ‘weird’ that you’re feeling sadness over John’s passing. Even if you’ve never met him, his voice has been a mainstay in the gaming community for years.

“Many of us grew up with his distinct views and contributions to video games. He shaped so many minds and opinions through his sarcastic wit and no-bulls**t attitude and that’s a voice that will be impossible to replace.”

Totalbiscuit gave an interview on his cancer diagnosis in October 2017 to H3H3, another popular YouTube channel.

The video is here:

In the clip he said: “There’s a couple of small tumors in my liver and there’s one very, very small nodule in my lung. It’s stage 4, which means it’s spread past the initial place it was. Stage 4 is pretty bad, that’s when survival chances go in the toilet.”

He said he was having regular chemotherapy, which was a huge drain on him, but that he wanted to press on as long as possible, not least to keep making videos as long as possible.

“My job’s a huge motivator for me. I’m proud of what I do, and I enjoy it and I know that I’m very blessed to be able to do it as a career. So I want to take every opportunity I can to do it.”