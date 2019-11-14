This vintage double-decker bus was transformed into a short-term rental that’s parked on a farm in Wales. Take a look inside.

caption You can spend the night in this double-decker bus. source Courtesy of Independent Cottages

A double-decker bus in Wales was turned into a short-term rental.

The bus, which sleeps six, costs $179 a night.

There are two bedrooms, each with a queen-size bed and a wash closet, as well as an outdoor deck that overlooks beautiful farmland.

Whether you’re staying in the most expensive hotel room or a popular Airbnb, there are always unique accommodation options for travelers. But there’s one that stands out in the UK: a double-decker bus.

You’ll usually find these buses whizzing through the streets of London – or in the “Harry Potter” movies – but this one is parked on a farm in Wales, and you can stay there overnight through Independent Cottages.

It took a year to transform the double-decker bus into a livable space.

caption The bus. source Courtesy of Independent Cottages

The vehicle is a vintage 1964 Leyland Titan double-decker bus that was turned into a space for people to rent. The owners describe the construction process as a “labor of love.”

You can stay for $179 a night.

caption Inside the bus. source Courtesy of Independent Cottages

The bus sleeps six people for £139 (approximately $179) per night, with a two-night minimum stay.

On the ground floor, you will find a kitchen and a living room.

caption The ground floor. source Courtesy of Independent Cottages

The kitchen has a gas stove, an oven, a fridge, a sink, and cooking utensils.

Pre-prepared foods can be arranged ahead of time so you don’t have to cook during your vacation.

caption The kitchen table. source Courtesy of Independent Cottages

If you won’t be eating on the bus and need additional sleeping space, the table area can also be converted into a third bed.

The bus’ original staircase takes you up to the second floor, where you will find the bedrooms.

caption The staircase. source Courtesy of Independent Cottages

Although the bus has been transformed into a livable space, some of its original charm is still apparent, like this staircase.

On the second floor, there are two bedrooms with queen-size beds.

caption One of the bedrooms. source Courtesy of Independent Cottages

In this bedroom, there is a built-in wardrobe and additional storage under the bed.

The second bedroom can only be accessed by a ladder that pulls down from the ceiling.

caption The second bedroom. source Courtesy of Independent Cottages

Ladders and staircases are common features found in small living spaces.

Each bedroom has access to a wood-paneled, en suite wash closet.

caption The bathroom. source Courtesy of Independent Cottages

But the showers are housed in a separate building on the farmland.

Back on the ground floor, there is a deck that offers great views of the surrounding countryside.

caption The deck. source Courtesy of Independent Cottages

The bus is located on Ceridwen Centre, an organic farm in Wales, UK. The farm is in the Teifi Valley, which has rock-climbing, canoeing, fishing, museums, and wildlife parks.

“The landscape around the Ceridwen Centre is seriously old and steeped in Welsh myth and legend,” the listing reads. “The beauty of the Teifi Valley has led it to be identified as a place of entry to the Welsh ‘otherworld,’ or Annwfn, and even the strongest cynic will find something magical about the peaceful wooded Cych Valley and the waterfalls at Ffynone.”

Although the double-decker bus isn’t mobile anymore, the listing said the accommodation is still fun for couples, adults, or friends.

caption The back of the bus. source Courtesy of Independent Cottages

“How could you forget your holiday in a bus?” the listing reads.