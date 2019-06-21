You can now rent Reese Witherspoon’s Malibu mansion from ‘Big Little Lies’ for $5,000 a night. Take a look inside.

caption The house that appears in “Big Little Lies.” source Malibu Luxury Vacation Homes

Although Reese Witherspoon’s home in “Big Little Lies” is set in Monterey County, California, the real home can be found in Malibu, and you can rent it out for $3,000 to $5,000 per night.

The main house has six bedrooms and six bathrooms, while the guest house has another bedroom and two additional bathrooms.

Each room in the house has sweeping views of the ocean.

HBO’s “Big Little Lies” is known for its all-star cast and its dramatic storylines, but its picturesque backdrop of Monterey County in California sometimes steals the show.

One of the biggest standouts, in fact, is the home of Reese Witherspoon’s character, which has expansive views of the Pacific Ocean. Turns out, that house is real, and you can rent it for $3,000 to $5,000 per night through Malibu Luxury Vacation Homes.

Here’s a tour of the beachfront mansion.

While “Big Little Lies” is set in Monterey County, the mansion seen on the show is actually found in Malibu, California.

caption The beach house is in Malibu. source Google Maps

Malibu is a beach town located about 30 miles from Los Angeles. It is known for its celebrity homes and wealthy residents.

However, the exterior of the house is modeled after the homes found on Cape Cod.

caption The exterior Reese Witherspoon’s “Big Little Lies” house. source Malibu Luxury Vacation Homes

The main house boasts 6,000-square-feet, but there’s another two-story guest house on the property.

The living space has skylights and floor-to-ceiling windows that look out onto the Pacific Ocean.

caption The bright interior. source Malibu Luxury Vacation Homes

The living space features a flat screen tv, a surround-sound entertainment system, and a music system for the whole house.

Next to the living room is the industrial-size kitchen that also has views of the beach.

caption The kitchen. source Malibu Luxury Vacation Homes

The kitchen comes equipped with stainless steel appliances, three ovens, two sinks, and two dishwashers.

The dining room can accommodate 12 guests.

caption The dining room. source Malibu Luxury Vacation Homes

When renting the home, guests also have access to a fully-stocked pantry. There’s also a wine cellar on-site.

The main house has two master bedrooms, each with giant windows from which to appreciate the beautiful surroundings.

caption The master bedroom. source Malibu Luxury Vacation Homes

In all, the main house on the property has six bedrooms.

The main house has six bathrooms, each featuring a clean white color scheme.

caption One of six bathrooms. source Malibu Luxury Vacations Homes

The bathrooms have a soaking tub, a steam shower, and his-and-hers sinks.

The back of the house features access to a private beach, outdoor seating, and a hot tub.

caption The house as seen from the beach. source Malibu Luxury Vacation Homes

For summer barbecues, the home comes equipped with a gas grill and patio seating.

There’s also a fully detached 950-square-foot guest house with an extra bedroom.

caption The guest house. source Malibu Luxury Vacation Homes

The two-story guest house has a full kitchen, living room, and two bathrooms.

When renting the house, you can even go for a run on the beach just like the women on “Big Little Lies.”

caption Malibu beach outside of the “Big Little Lies” house. source Malibu Luxury Vacation Homes

Even though the house isn’t actually in Monterey, the home is located near Malibu Pier, Zuma Beach, and Pepperdine University.