We just got up close with the Tour de France leader’s bike, Julian Alaphilippe’s Specialized S-Works Tarmac Disc

Daniel McMahon, Business Insider US
The Specialized S-Works Tarmac of Tour de France race leader Julian Alaphilippe on July 14, 2019.

Daniel McMahon/Business Insider

  • The leader of the Tour de France wears a yellow jersey, and it’s something of a modern tradition for his bike to have bits of yellow highlight as well.
  • The current race leader is the fast Frenchman Julian Alaphilippe of the Belgian Deceuninck-QuickStep team, which rides US-based Specialized bikes, including the S-Works Tarmac, pictured.
  • We got a few minutes with Alaphilippe’s bike on Bastille Day. Check out the photos below.
SAINT-ÉTIENNE, France – France’s Julian Alaphilippe is the current leader of the Tour de France, and this is his main race bike, which we shot Sunday morning, Bastille Day, in the stage-nine start town of Saint-Étienne.

The fast Frenchman rides a Specialized S-Works Tarmac, a lightweight all-round carbon-fiber race bike with Shimano Dura-Ace components including disc brakes and electronic shifting, or Di2.

Specialized is an American company based in California; Alaphilippe’s Deceuninck-QuickStep team is a Belgian powerhouse of cycling.

Check out Alaphilippe’s Tarmac with yellow touches below.

It’s a tradition that the leader of the Tour sport some yellow on his bike. Alaphilippe’s Tarmac has yellow bar tape and computer mount.

Daniel McMahon/Business Insider

Each rider has a number plate attached to his seat post. Alaphilippe is rider No. 21. The No. 3 represents the number of stage wins he has in the Tour in his career.

Daniel McMahon/Business Insider

Some Tour leaders’ bikes go overboard with yellow. We like that the Frenchman’s has not too much.

Daniel McMahon/Business Insider

Each Tour rider’s bike has a transponder attached to the chain stay. It relays the rider’s location and start/finish time.

Daniel McMahon/Business Insider

Alaphilippe’s Shimano gears run from an 11-tooth cog for the sprints up to a 30-tooth cog for the climbs.

Daniel McMahon/Business Insider

The yellow bottle cages by Tacx complement the tape.

Daniel McMahon/Business Insider

Alaphilippe opts for 50-centimeter-profile carbon aero wheels by Roval, a Specialized brand. The tires are also by Specialized: These are the S-Works Turbos, 26mm tubular tires, which are glued onto the rim.

Daniel McMahon/Business Insider

The fast Frenchman rides a Specialized EVO saddle, which features a cut-out for added comfort.

Daniel McMahon/Business Insider

The Specialized S-Works Tarmac retails for $11,000, but Alaphilippe’s bike in this build would costs a bit more.

Daniel McMahon/Business Insider

How long can Alaphilippe stay in yellow? Stay tuned.