The most popular energy bar at the Tour de France, according to the woman who sees the riders stuff their pockets every day

caption Peter Sagan grabs energy bars and gels at the Tour de France, July 14, 2018. source Daniel McMahon/Business Insider

DREUX, France – The Tour de France riders who head to the official energy-bar provider each day really like the chocolate-nut protein bar, the vegan cacao-crunch bar, and the cola-flavored gel shots, according to the PowerBar representative working the station.

She told Business Insider those three are the most popular items she sees the riders pack into their jersey pockets each day before racing. She the photos below from the Tour’s “free fuel” energy station:

Welcome to the Tour de France.

Every day of the three-week Tour de France, there’s a PowerBar station set up just near the sign-on area. PowerBar is the official nutrition supplier of the Tour.

Bar food.

The are a variety of energy bars available to the riders looking for “free fuel.”

Liquid lunch.

And there are energy gels of different varieties.

So many choices.

We saw a lot of riders stop by and grab a variety of bars and gels before each stage. This is the New Zealander Tom Scully on the EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale team grabbing a chocolate-nut protein bar.

Fuel for the ride.

The Belgian Guillaume Van Keirsbulck and the Dutchman Marco Mianaard loaded up with some free fuel before the start.

The most popular PowerBar item at the Tour.

According to the PowerBar rep working the station, the most popular energy bar at this Tour de France is the chocolate-nut protein bar.

Runner-up.

In second place, she said, was the vegan cacao-crunch cereal bar.

For riders with a sweet tooth.

Also third most poplar, she added, were the cola gel shots, which she called “candies.”

Pro snack.

The Australian Heinrich Haussler swooped up some gel shots.

Slovakia’s Peter Sagan of the Bora-Hansgrohe team helped himself to cola gels and energy bars …

We tried the popular chocolate-nut protein bar, which was tasty enough and chewed and digested remarkably easily – almost creamily – which is something the riders must appreciate. They spend a hundred miles a day in the saddle for three weeks and need to keep their energy stores topped up all the time without hassle.