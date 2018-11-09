Inside Lisa Frank’s abandoned rainbow-covered factory that has an asking price of $17 million

caption The warehouse is now abandoned. source Martha Sorren

In 1996, Lisa Frank opened every ’90s kid’s dream factory, according to the Arizona Daily Star.

A 2012 video tour by Urban Outfitters Television showed that it was painted with bright rainbow hearts, stars, and musical notes. The windows to the entryway were all tinted pink. We visited ourselves, and here’s what Lisa Frank’s abandoned factory looks like in 2018.

The factory is visible through a fence.

You can see grass and trees still growing around it.

CNN reported in 1998 that Frank’s 300,000 square foot factory was churning out $250 million of product a year.

But her fantasy land soon faded. In 2013, the Arizona Daily Star reported that her 350 employees had fallen to just six.

By 2016, the Arizona Daily Star reported that her building had been empty for five years. All that was left was the inventory archive.

It’s housed on Lisa Frank avenue.

The street still bears her name.

The space has been for sale for years, with a $17 million asking price, according to the realtor’s website.

It’s a unique offering – a giant rainbow explosion in the dry desert of Tucson, Arizona. Weeds have grown over the parking lots and the colorful paint is chipping off the 30 empty loading dock doors.

The fence is adorned with Frank’s signature symbols.

Colorful iron hearts, stars, and musical notes top the purple fence.

The pink-windowed entryway is barely visible through the overgrown foliage.

The entry way makes it very recognizable.

The back wall is painted in giant rainbow sections.

The bright colors stand out against encroaching weeds.

The truck loading bays are chipping.

And plants are growing over doors that have long been sealed shut.

One wall has more colorful symbols painted on it.

They've held up surprisingly well to the Arizona sun.

A silver horse stands outside.

It's apparently supposed to be a unicorn

The Arizona Daily Star called it a “unicorn missing its horn.”

Visible through the front doors is a panda statue.

Its face looks eerie peering at you from the lonely lobby.

Frank’s art was a huge part of many people’s childhoods, and she’s seen a resurgence of interest thanks to millennial nostalgia.

Now, according to another Arizona Daily Star article, Frank is focusing on licensing her art to other companies who handle the production. According to Fast Company, in recent years she’s collaborated on everything from makeup to pajamas.

But with production halted at her own factory, it remains nothing more than an abandoned rainbow relic.

