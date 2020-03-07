Swiss International Air Lines just finished overhauling its swanky premium lounge at JFK Airport — take a look inside

caption Swiss International Air Lines’ newly-renovated lounge offers unobstructed tarmac views. source Thomas Pallini/Business Insider

Swiss International Air Lines is opening a new lounge for premium passengers at New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport.

The lounge will serve elite flyers traveling in the airline’s first and business class cabins on its three daily flights to Switzerland.

Features in the lounge incorporate modernity with classic Swiss designs to invoke the feeling of being in Switzerland before even stepping on the plane.

Following two years of construction at John F. Kennedy International Airport’s Terminal 4, Swiss International Air Lines is reopening its premium lounge.

Scheduled to open in early March, the lounge will serve as a pre-departure hangout for Swiss’ top passengers, as well as premium and elite travelers on other Star Alliance airlines.

The new lounge aims to be a representation of Switzerland with the goal of immersing passengers in a Swiss-style atmosphere before even boarding their flight on the flag carrier.

Everything from the design of the lounge to the menu has been curated with the mountainous country in mind, with materials even being shipped in from Switzerland to complete the aesthetic.

Situated in the base of Terminal 4, the lounge also offers unobstructed views of the neighboring tarmac and JFK Airport’s iconic air traffic control tower.

Take a look inside the new Swiss Lounge at JFK Airport.

The Swiss Lounge is located at JFK Airport’s Terminal 4, where the airline operates three daily flights to its Swiss hubs in Zurich and Geneva.

The newly-renovated Swiss International Airlines Lounge at JFK Airport.

Renovations began in 2019 and were completed less than a year later, though the opening was pushed back from late 2019 to March 2020.

The newly-renovated Swiss International Airlines Lounge at JFK Airport.

The lounge is divided into two sections, one side for business class passengers and elite status holders and the other for first-class passengers and the airline’s most valuable flyers.

The newly-renovated Swiss International Airlines Lounge at JFK Airport.

The Swiss Business and Senator side of the lounge is the largest, with the most capacity out of the two sides since business class cabins often feature more seats than first-class cabins.

The newly-renovated Swiss International Airlines Lounge at JFK Airport.

The first passenger improvement of the lounge can be seen immediately upon entering with a new “speedgate” that quickly grants entry to eligible passengers, allowing them to avoid the main desk.

The "speedgate" entrance to the Swiss International Airlines Lounge at JFK Airport.

The food and beverage station is located immediately upon entering. Though barren during our visit, the Swiss Business and Senator lounge will offer a buffet-style dining experience.

The food and beverage section of the Swiss International Airlines Lounge at JFK Airport.

The dining section will feature premium wine, spirit, and beer selections, as well as a self-serve coffee machine also found throughout the lounge.

The food and beverage section of the Swiss International Airlines Lounge at JFK Airport.

The larger of the two sections, the business class section features 142 seats across 3,574 square feet.

The main dining area of the Swiss International Airlines Lounge at JFK Airport.

The dining area connects the two ends of the lounge, providing rows of chairs and benches.

The main dining area of the Swiss International Airlines Lounge at JFK Airport.

Spanning nearly the length of the lounge, the dining area provides the best views of the adjacent Terminal 4 tarmac…

The main dining area of the Swiss International Airlines Lounge at JFK Airport adjacent to the Terminal 4 tarmac.

As well as Swiss’ aircraft such as this Airbus A330 preparing for its next flight to Zurich.

A Swiss International Air Lines Airbus A330-300.

The floor to ceiling windows that provide unobstructed tarmac views also let in bounds of natural light during the day.

The main dining area of the Swiss International Airlines Lounge at JFK Airport.

Wooden walls divide sections in the lounge but were made see-through to promote a more open concept.

The main dining area of the Swiss International Airlines Lounge at JFK Airport.

The dining area extends to the end of the lounge, converting to primarily bench and bar-style seating.

The extended dining area of the Swiss International Airlines Lounge at JFK Airport.

Thanks to its location directly next to the window, the bar-style seats offer some of the best views of the adjacent tarmac in the lounge.

The extended dining area of the Swiss International Airlines Lounge at JFK Airport.

As well as numerous built-in power outlets, USB charging ports.

Bar-style seating in the Swiss International Airlines Lounge at JFK Airport.

And the only wireless charging stations in the lounge.

Wireless charging stations at the Swiss International Airlines Lounge at JFK Airport.

On the opposite side is additional bench seating…

Bench-style seating at the Swiss International Airlines Lounge at JFK Airport.

With even more power outlets and USB charging ports strategically placed between the cushions.

Power outlets in the Swiss International Airlines Lounge at JFK Airport.

Tucked away on the opposite side is a seating section with numerous chairs and couches.

The main seating area in the Swiss International Airlines Lounge at JFK Airport.

The plush leather seats are ideal for relaxing before the transatlantic journey after indulging in the lounge’s dining options.

The main seating area in the Swiss International Airlines Lounge at JFK Airport.

In between the chairs are power outlets and USB charging ports, enough for two people, featuring outlets for both US and European prongs.

Power outlets in the Swiss International Airlines Lounge at JFK Airport.

Each seating pair also features a lamp for more light when the sun goes and the natural lighting fades.

The main seating area in the Swiss International Airlines Lounge at JFK Airport.

Though it’ll never be seen by the average traveler passing through, the bottom of each chair features the famous Swiss cross, an homage to the airline’s homeland.

The main seating area in the Swiss International Airlines Lounge at JFK Airport.

Other sections of the lounge feature couches for dining, socializing, or relaxing…

An Additional seating area in the Swiss International Airlines Lounge at JFK Airport.

And high-tables ideal for dining or working.

High-top tables in the Swiss International Airlines Lounge at JFK Airport.

Subtle branding for the host airline can be found throughout the lounge, including the airline’s logo…

Swiss International Air Lines branding in its new lounge at JFK Airport.

And photos of its aircraft hanging on the lounge walls,…

Swiss International Air Lines branding in its new lounge at JFK Airport.

Complemented by representations of Swiss innovations.

Lounge features highlight Swiss innovation and products.

The opposite side of the space, the Swiss First and HON section, is reserved for first-class passengers and frequent flyers with the highest level of elite status, known as HON Circle.

The first class section of the Swiss International Airlines Lounge at JFK Airport.

With only eight first-class seats on a wide-body Swiss aircraft, the first-class lounge is naturally smaller and more intimate.

The first class section of the Swiss International Airlines Lounge at JFK Airport.

Only 26 seats occupy the 1,033-square foot lounge, less than a third the size of the business class section.

The first class section of the Swiss International Airlines Lounge at JFK Airport.

The seating options are similar, with the section offering a small dining section…

The first class section of the Swiss International Airlines Lounge at JFK Airport.

Leather chairs and couches…

The first class section of the Swiss International Airlines Lounge at JFK Airport.

And a one-seat quiet room.

The first class section of the Swiss International Airlines Lounge at JFK Airport.

The section was designed to be more familiar and inviting, offering small touches such as a living room space complete with a high definition television.

The first class section of the Swiss International Airlines Lounge at JFK Airport.

The dining service on the first-class side is also à la carte as opposed to a buffet style.

The first class section of the Swiss International Airlines Lounge at JFK Airport.

Both sides do offer showers, ideal for passengers arriving at the lounge straight from work, heading home after a long day of meetings, or coming from a connecting flight.

The newly-renovated Swiss International Airlines Lounge at JFK Airport.

The business class side does have one advantage over the first-class side: virtual reality binoculars.

Virtual reality binoculars in the Swiss International Airlines Lounge at JFK Airport.

Instead of offering views of distant aircraft out on the tarmac, the binoculars feature scenes from SWISS destinations, much to the dismay of aviation enthusiasts visiting the lounge.

Virtual reality binoculars in the Swiss International Airlines Lounge at JFK Airport.

Once the lounge opens, it will be one of the few Swiss-owned lounges outside of Switzerland.