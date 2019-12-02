This couple’s 130-square-foot home is the most traveled tiny house in the world. Here’s what their life is like.

caption The tiny house is 130 square feet. source Courtesy of Tiny House Expedition

Christian Parsons and Alexis Stephens travel the country in their 130-square-foot home.

They believe it’s the world’s most traveled tiny house: They have visited 37 states and 16 national parks.

Inside their house on wheels, there are wood furnishings, two lofts, a work space, and a unique shoe rack.

While most travel the country with just a backpack, one couple takes their entire home with them on the open road.

Christian Parsons and Alexis Stephens live together in their 130-square-foot home and travel the country to document the growing tiny house movement through a blog and video series called Tiny House Expedition. While traveling the country for their documentary work, their tiny house inadvertently became the most traveled in the world.

Take a look inside their quaint space to see how it’s built for a life on the road.

Christian Parsons and Alexis Stephens’ journey began with a road trip back in 2013.

Alexis Stephens and Christian Parsons in front of their tiny house.

It was on a road trip to Lake Michigan that the couple learned they love traveling together, so they looked into alternative ways to explore the US. They discovered the tiny house movement.

“Discovering this lifestyle was really exciting because it seemed like an obtainable way to become a homeowner,” she said.

Stephens quit her job in marketing and decided to build a tiny house with Parsons.

Their tiny house.

The couple decided to go back to their filmmaking roots and document the tiny house movement on the road. To do that, they knew they needed a tiny house themselves.

In 2014, they started building their home on wheels, and it took nine months to complete. Parsons was a freelancer, so he worked full-time on constructing the house, along with the help of friends and family.

In the end, it cost the couple around $15,000 to build their home.

Inside the tiny house.

Adding elements like solar panels and new flooring brought their total closer to $20,000.

Their home is on the lower price end because they used reclaimed and recycled materials.

The interior of the house.

“All our two by fours came from trees that came from a tornado that a family friend milled and then gave to us,” Stephens said.

She said they also got the walls of the house for free because they came from an old farmhouse that was being demolished.

The reclaimed wood can be seen all over the house, including the kitchen.

The countertop.

The kitchen countertop is made of four different varieties of trees that fell in a tornado.

“This tornado devastated this area, so for this beautiful wood to live on in our house really means a lot to us,” Stephens said. “It also adds a lot of visual appeal.”

In the kitchen, you can also find wooden beams and a wooden door to the pantry.

The pantry.

The pantry has 15 shelves, and the door helps keep everything in place when the home is on the move.

Also in the kitchen, you can find unique design elements that were made to make travel easier.

The dish racks.

Stephens and Parsons knew they had to think of ways to keep their belongings secure when traveling across America. One of these designs is the dish rack, which holds the plates in place.

“We don’t have to take those down when we move the house,” she said. “When we do move the house, there’s only one crate of loose items that I have to gather.”

The wood furnishings continue into the living space.

The wooden ladder.

The ladder leads to the smaller loft, which is where Parsons’ son sleeps when he comes to visit.

In the living room, there’s a collapsible work desk.

The work desk.

Collapsible furniture is common in tiny houses because it saves space.

Stephens said one of her favorite design elements in the house is their shoe rack, which is also made of wood.

The shoe and coat rack.

“We can store 20 pairs of shoes in a 1-foot by 6-foot-tall shoe rack,” Stephens said.

The wood theme even continues into the bathroom.

The bathroom.

The bathroom – which has a stand-up shower – is located next to the kitchen and below the master loft.

Upstairs, you’ll find the master loft, which fits a queen-size bed.

The master loft.

Stephens said it could get difficult living in such a small with your significant other, but she and Parsons have worked out a rhythm. She said Parsons gets out of bed a few minutes before she does so that he can use the bathroom and kitchen first. When she gets up, he’s out of the way.

She explained that they also value privacy even though there’s actually very little of it in the house. Instead, they create “privacy bubbles,” which is when they put in headphones and detach from each other. Sometimes it’s as little as going to the loft when the other person remains downstairs.

Although the space may seem tight, Stephens and Parsons’ real home is the open road.

The tiny house on the road.

Since moving into their tiny house, they’ve traveled over 54,000 miles across the US, documenting the tiny house movement. They now call their home the world’s most-traveled tiny house.

Stephens admitted that traveling with a tiny house can get expensive.

The tiny house and the U-Haul.

The cost of living changes from month to month. If they stay in one location for a month or two, then their monthly costs are quite low. If they travel a lot, then their cost of living rises.

“We see the [cost of] travel as our mortgage,” Stephens said.

They typically tow their house with a 20-foot U-Haul box truck, which gets 5 miles per gallon. In other words, they have to fill up the tank every 150 miles.

“On a day full of travel, it can add up quick,” she said. “It probably adds up to $1 per mile.”

But that hasn’t stopped them. Since embarking on this journey together, they’ve visited 37 states and one Canadian province.

The tiny house on the road.

They’ve visited 16 national parks and 30 tiny house communities across the US.

As they travel state to state, they welcome people into their home, so they can spread the word about tiny house living.

The tiny house with its visitors.

Over the course of the three and a half years, Stephens and Parsons have had 75,000 visitors come into their house to educate.

“We want people to come into our home and be able to ask questions and hopefully leave saying, ‘Maybe I can’t live in this space, but I can understand how it would be a comfortable home for other people,'” Stephens said.

Stephens and Parsons said they hope to continue educating people on the movement.

Alexis and Christian in their tiny house.

“I really believe tiny houses are a force for positivity in the world,” Stephens said. “I think it’s an empowering multi-tool for people to reach their goals.”