Tourism Bureau Excitedly Promotes Star-Branded Hotels

TAIPEI, TAIWAN – Media OutReach – 19 December 2018 – Taiwan is famous for its hospitality, beautiful scenery, and delicious street foods, which are well received by tourists at home and abroad. To enable tourists to easily choose a comfortable accommodation for their stay in Taiwan so as to make their trip even more wonderful, the Tourism Bureau, MOTC has implemented a star-rated hotel evaluation system. Through a fair, just, and open evaluation mechanism, the Bureau not only helps hoteliers continuously improve their quality, but also makes it easier for travelers to identify and choose suitable hotels.

Following the “BEST OF STAR HOTEL AWARD” in 2017, the Tourism Bureau, MOTC has expanded the “BEST OF STAR HOTEL AWARD” and held the “BEST OF STAR HOTEL AWARD 2018” at the five-star Grand Victoria Hotel. Through the relevant publicity and promotion, we hope to create a quality brand of the Taiwan hotel industry and improve the visibility of star-rated hotels, as well as to provide travelers with an accommodation and environment that is relaxed, safe, clean, and with excellent qualities, so that tourists can enjoy the most comfortable accommodation experience of star-brand services in hotels, and at the same time promote the recognition of hoteliers.

This event will promote star-rated hotel features with five major themes, namely: “Holiday & Entertainment”, “Parent-Child Travel”, “Distinctive Styles”, “Smart & Green” and “Backpackers & Grand Tours”. In addition to internet users‘ voting on Facebook for favorite hotels, professional judges were also invited to select the Star of the Year. The Tourism Bureau awarded the hoteliers with trophies to commend them for their hard work and support of star-brands.

Hotel associations and unions are actively participating in this grand occasion of the hotel industry, and the Director General of Tourism Bureau, Chou Yung-hui said the bureau has constantly hoped that Taiwan’s hotel service quality will be in line with international standards, with star-rated hotels being a basic indicator. A total of 189 star-rated hotels entered the “BEST OF STAR HOTEL AWARD 2018” this time, indicating that the hoteliers pay close attention to the great annual star-rated hotel event.

To give the public a better understanding of star-rated hotels, the Tourism Bureau, MOTC started a series of promotion activities for star-rated hotels at the beginning of this year, including “Stars in My Heart”, “Taiwan Grand Tour with Web Celebrities”, and “BEST OF STAR HOTEL AWARD 2018”. It is hoped that the public can get to know star-rated hotels better, and then book and stay in the nominated star-rated hotels at the same time when they participate in the event. In the future, we will continue to encourage hoteliers to attract guests by giving full play to their strengths and advantages, with “A Good Hotel Is A Star Hotel”, as well as break the old concept that only a multi-star hotel is a good hotel, and enhance hoteliers‘ and consumers’ recognition of star-rated hotels. At the same time, we also hope to encourage domestic hoteliers to participate in the “Star-Rated Hotel Evaluation”, improve the quality of service through the evaluation standards, and through the plentiful marketing activities of star-rated hotels, improve the competitive advantage of star-rated hotels.

The “BEST OF STAR HOTEL AWARD 2018” list has been published on the website of star-rated hotels. For further information about star-rated hotels of each theme, please check the TaiwanStay Website of the Tourism Bureau, MOTC

TaiwanStay Website https://taiwanstay.net.tw/

Star Trip Website http://www.startrip.com.tw/