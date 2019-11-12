Tourist attractions that became obsolete in 2019

caption Aboriginal elders gather for a ceremony ahead of a permanent ban on climbing Uluru. source SAEED KHAN/AFP via Getty Images

We lost beloved tourist attractions this year due to overcrowding, bankruptcy, or a lack of visitors.

Australia’s famed Uluru rock formation closed in October after years of protests from the Aboriginal community.

The last flower shop in Amsterdam’s floating Bloemenmarkt closed in April 2019.

As 2019 approaches its end, we’re taking a look back at tourist attractions that have sadly ceased to exist this year.

From Amsterdam’s floating flower market to the base camp at Mount Everest, these spots are closed to visitors, or have simply shut down.

Keep scrolling to take a look back at the tourist attractions we’ve lost this year.

Uluru was permanently closed to hikers in October after years of tourists disrespecting the land and camping illegally.

caption Park rangers at Uluru, formerly known as Ayers Rock, remove the old signs that explain the climb to tourists. source Stefica Bikes/Reuters

Uluru, the giant red rock formation located in Australia’s Northern Territory, is one of Australia’s most famous tourist attractions. The site is important to Aboriginal people, specifically the Anangu people, who consider it a sacred site.

Following years of lobbying, the site was finally closed to tourists on October 25. The line on the last day stretched on for hours, with thousands of people attempting to get one final climb in.

The rest of Uluru-Kata Tjuta National Park remains open.

The Mount Everest base camp became overrun with tourists and was forced to close in February.

caption Climbers gather at Everest Base Camp in 2018. source PRAKASH MATHEMA/AFP/Getty Images

In February, the Chinese government announced that the world’s tallest mountain above sea level was closing its base camp to all non-climbing tourists. Only 300 climbing permits are granted throughout the year, so for all intents and purposes, it’s almost impossible to reach base camp now.

The closure came after an overwhelming number of tourists left their trash behind on the mountain. Over 40,000 people visited in 2015, and it’s only gotten more popular since then. Conde Nast Traveler reported that over 8 tons of trash was found last spring, including “a startling amount of human feces and mountaineering equipment.”

Washington, DC’s Newseum is closing at the end of 2019.

The Newseum is a museum dedicated to journalism and communication. Its collection includes pieces of the Berlin Wall and the broadcast antennae from New York City’s World Trade Center, among other things.

The museum is set to close on December 31, 2019, after calling DC home for 11 years. The museum is surrounded by Smithsonian buildings, which are free, making it hard for tourists to justify spending $24.95 on a ticket.

Fans of high fashion should plan a trip to New York City soon, since all the other Barneys locations may close.

caption A woman walks past a Barneys New York store window June 22, 2007 in New York City. source Mario Tama/Getty Images

As any self-respecting “Gossip Girl” or “Sex and the City” fan knows, Barneys is an institution. However, the luxury department store filed for bankruptcy in August, and a new deal that was put forth in October proposed closing all but five of their locations.

While the Madison Avenue location is safe for now, the stores in “Chicago, Las Vegas and Seattle, along with five smaller concept stores and seven Barneys Warehouse locations,” are all on the chopping block, Business Insider reported. It’s just one of the latest casualties in the retail apocalypse.

The last flower shop in Amsterdam’s floating Bloemenmarkt closed in April 2019, effectively shutting down the entire flower market.

caption Amsterdam’s floating Bloemenmarkt. source arkanto/Shutterstock

At its peak, the Bloemenmarkt was a bustling, floating flower market in the heart of Amsterdam. It’s been in the city since 1862. But over time, more and more tourists have taken over the market, displacing loyal customers.

The last florist, Michael Saarloos, closed his doors in April. “I have had enough of all the tourists who ruin my trade. If they are here with a group, I can no longer see my own customers,” he told Dutch newspaper De Trouw.

Epcot’s famous fireworks show “IllumiNations” shut down for good in September.

caption Fireworks at Epcot. source Wagner Santos de Almeida/Shutterstock

“IllumiNations” (full name “IllumiNations: Reflections of Earth”) has been wowing visitors at Disney World’s Epcot since 1999. According to Touring Plans, the show “integrates laser lights, neon, and music in a stirring tribute to the nations of the world.” Its final performance was on September 30, 2019, after 20 years.

The show was replaced temporarily by “Epcot Forever,” but it’s unclear what the permanent replacement will be.