12 tourist attractions around the world that locals hate

New Yorkers notoriously avoid Times Square.

Camden Market in London is not a place where a local would take a leisurely stroll.

Iceland’s Blue Lagoon keeps getting more crowded and more expensive.

When you’re a tourist in a new city, visiting famous attractions and landmarks to explore a place and take photos is usually why you’re there. But to locals, those locations can be sources of frustration due to crowds, ballooning prices, and overhype.

Here are 12 famous sites that tourists flock to but locals can’t stand.

Times Square — New York, New York

caption Times Square in New York, New York. source Andrew F Kazmierski/iStock

Times Square is a well-known tourist trap with high prices and even bigger crowds. It’s is one of the most-visited tourist spots in the US with around 50 million visitors every year. The main attractions include M&M’S World, Gulliver’s Gate, and the Naked Cowboy, as well as dozens of flashing billboards and Broadway shows.

Locals are not fans of navigating through crowds of slow walkers and people in costume asking for pictures, but many tourists just come to people watch and soak it all in.

Disney World — Orlando, Florida

caption The entrance to Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida. source VIAVAL/Shutterstock

Around 52 million people visit Walt Disney World in Orlando every year. The park offers annual passes to Florida residents, but they feature blackout dates during peak vacation times such as Christmas and spring break.

“They really cater to people who are staying on Disney property, so locals and even people from out of town who may not be able to afford to stay on Disney property kind of get the short end of the stick,” one local told the Orlando Sentinel.

The Blue Lagoon — Grindavik, Iceland

caption Swimming in Iceland’s Blue Lagoon. source Roberto La Rosa/Shutterstock

The Blue Lagoon is one of Iceland’s most famous tourist attractions with nearly 1.2 million visitors in 2017 – to put that into perspective, Iceland has a population of only about 338,000.

While the milky blue waters and geothermal steam might look relaxing, its popularity can make for crowded changing rooms and pools.

The tour guides and travel bloggers at I Heart Reykjavík write that locals resent the Blue Lagoon’s rising prices and growing crowds as Iceland has become a popular tourist destination.

Mount Rushmore — Keystone, South Dakota

caption Tourists at Mount Rushmore. source SL-Photography/Shutterstock

Nearly 2.5 million people visited Mount Rushmore in 2016, according to the National Park Service.

The Lakota Sioux Native American tribe considers the Black Hills sacred and part of their creation stories, and the mountain itself is known as “The Six Grandfathers.” They strongly opposed cutting into the mountain at all, and considered the carving of four presidents who condoned the genocide of Native American populations into the mountain especially offensive.

Champs-Élysées — Paris, France

caption The Champs-Élysées around Christmastime, source Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

According to one Parisian, you’re likely to meet more tourists than locals at Champs-Elysées in Paris. Another local told Business Insider that “no one in Paris would go there willingly,” adding, “There are too many tourists, the restaurants are overpriced, the shops are overrated, and it’s definitely not the prettiest street in the city.”

Las Vegas Strip — Las Vegas, Nevada

caption The Las Vegas Strip at night. source randy andy/Shutterstock

Even tourists aren’t always fans of the Las Vegas strip’s sex-saturated advertising (Nevada is the only US state where brothels are legal), abundance of intoxication, and casino hotels where guests can smoke indoors.

Locals tend to avoid the strip, partly because of the nonstop party atmosphere and partly because of steep parking fees. A survey conducted by the Las Vegas Global Economic Alliance found that 47% of locals avoid sporting and entertainment events on the strip and 11% don’t visit it at all.

La Casa di Giulietta — Verona, Italy

caption Adding graffiti at La Casa di Giulietta. source KYNA STUDIO/Shutterstock

For Shakespeare fans, visiting the house where the bard imagined Juliet living is a must. Many also partake in the phenomenon of writing Juliet a letter, especially since the 2010 film “Letters to Juliet” featured the tradition. But locals are sick of tourists plastering every nearby surface in graffiti.

“A lot of tourists are badly behaved and think they have the right to scrawl graffiti all over the place,” shop owner Davide Albertini told The Telegraph. “When I catch them with a pen in their hand and tell them to stop, they get angry with me, even though it should be the other way around.”

Camden Market — London, England

caption Shoppers in Camden Market. source mubus7/Shutterstock

Taylor Swift recently included a shout out to Camden Market in her song “London Boy” with the lyrics “You know I love a London boy / I enjoy walking Camden Market in the afternoon.” But according to Business Insider UK’s Tom Murray, locals would never set foot in the crowded market for a casual stroll.

“Let’s be clear, there are very few worse places the singer could have chosen for her afternoon strolls – no one in their right mind visits these places for a ramble,” he wrote. “They are stressful, very touristy places with little to see or do other than the obvious: shops and restaurants.”

Red Square — Moscow, Russia

caption Red Square in Moscow. source Helen Filatova/Shutterstock

Moscow’s Red Square features the Cathedral of Basil the Blessed and Lenin’s Mausoleum, plus an array of festivals and seasonal attractions. But because of the frequent events being held there, spaces are often barricaded and blocked off, making it hard for locals to navigate.

Peter the Great statue — Moscow, Russia

caption Peter the Great stands atop a tower of ships. source Shutterstock/slava17

Peter the Great stands at 322 feet tall, making it the eighth-tallest statue in the world, according to Atlas Obscura. The statue was commissioned by Russian politician Yuri Luzhkov in the 1990s. But Moscow locals don’t think it’s particularly great. Locals told the BBC they find it “disgusting,” “awful,” and “the ugliest statue of the end of the 20th century.”

Vittorio Emanuele II Monument — Rome, Italy

caption The monument has a few unflattering nicknames. source Kiev.Victor/Shutterstock

Vittorio Emanuele II Monument is widely known as “Rome’s ugliest monument.” Built in the early 20th century, its colossal size and bright white marble have earned it a few unflattering nicknames from locals, including “the typewriter,” “false teeth,” and “wedding cake,” according to Why Go Italy.

Nelson Mandela statue — Johannesburg, South Africa

caption A statue of Nelson Mandela in Johannesburg. source photobar/Shutterstock

A 20-foot-tall statue of Nelson Mandela was unveiled in 2004 in honor of the 10th anniversary of South Africa’s first democratic elections. The towering statue has garnered criticism from locals for its odd proportions, imposing size, and location next to the large luxury shopping center in Sandton City, Johannesburg.