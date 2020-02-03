20 tourist traps in Europe to avoid — and where to go instead

caption The Eiffel Tower is better viewed from a distance. source Shutterstock/S.Borisov

Not every famous attraction is worth your time and money.

Sometimes, attractions are too crowded for their own good, like the Mona Lisa in Paris’ Louvre museum.

Other sites are simply too expensive to be worth it, like Edinburgh Castle in Castlehill, Edinburgh, UK.

Some tourist traps are obvious – you know, like anything that’s advertised on billboards on the side of highways. But others are a little more subtle, whether it’s bad vantage points of must-see sights, or else well-known attractions that are simply devastatingly disappointing.

Either way, sometimes it’s best to get off the beaten path and avoid some of these requisite attractions.

Save your time, money, and sanity by skipping these 20 overrated spots in Europe.

SKIP: The Mona Lisa at the Louvre in Paris, France.

caption Looks like a stamp from here. source Shutterstock

The Mona Lisa is TINY, and you’ll need to elbow your way through massive crowds to get a closer look. The Louvre is filled with gems – check out literally any other piece of art there.

INSTEAD: See the Winged Victory of Samothrace, also in the Louvre.

caption The Winged Victory of Samothrace. source Shutterstock

The Winged Victory of Samothrace is one of the most famous statues in the world. The 18-foot sculpture depicts Nike, the Greek goddess of victory, and was created around the 2nd century BC.

SKIP: Gondola rides in Venice, Italy.

caption These rides are expensive, too. source Shutterstock

Taking an overpriced gondola captained by someone dressed like what foreigners imagine Italians to look like is one of the most corny and touristy things to do in Venice – and that’s before the gondolier starts singing (which costs extra).

INSTEAD: Take a traghetto to travel across Venice’s canals.

caption A traghetto in Venice, Italy. source Shutterstock

Traghettos are basically just a less frilly gondola that locals use to get across the canals, and are much, much cheaper.

SKIP: Manneken Pis in Brussels, Belgium.

caption It’s tiny, and on the corner of a busy street. source Shutterstock

Why this tiny statue of a boy relieving himself is such an attraction is confounding.

INSTEAD: See the lesser-known Jeanneke Pis.

caption Jeanneke Pis in Brussels, Belgium. source Shuttertsock

Not that this is all that much more exciting, but at least Jeanneke Pis, Manneken Pis’ counterpoint, will be less crowded and more of a novelty.

SKIP: A cheesy photo-op at the Leaning Tower of Pisa in Pisa, Italy.

caption Did you come all this way for a cheesy photo? source Shutterstock

If we told you to go see a tilting old tower that wasn’t Pisa, would you? Probably not, and you should avoid the surprisingly small Leaning Tower of Pisa too.

INSTEAD: Check out the Medieval towers in the town of San Gimignano, Italy.

caption San Gimignano, Italy. source leoks/Shutterstock

San Gimignano is a mostly tourist-free haven in Tuscany that’s known for its Medieval architecture and perfectly preserved ancient tower houses. In fact, it’s often referred to as “the city of beautiful towers,” or even “medieval Manhattan.”

SKIP: A trek up the Eiffel Tower in Paris, France.

You should definitely get a photo of the Eiffel Tower, just don’t spend an absurd amount of money and time waiting in line to go up to its observation deck. Because you know what any photo of Paris from up there will be missing? The Eiffel Tower!

INSTEAD: Get epic views of the City of Light from the Terrasse du Printemps Haussmann, also in Paris.

caption View from the Terrasse du Printemps Haussmann. source Shutterstock

The Terrasse du Printemps Haussmann is a free terrace on top of the famous Printemps department store that has some of the best views in all of Paris.

SKIP: A trip to see the Little Mermaid statue in Copenhagen, Denmark.

caption It’s surprisingly small. source Shutterstock

While the word “little” is in this attraction’s name, its actual size will still surprise you. Why people elbow each other out of the way for photos of this 4-foot sculpture is a mystery.

INSTEAD: Visit the Sculpture Park at the Louisiana Museum of Modern Art in Humlebaek, Denmark.

caption Louisiana Museum of Modern Art. source Shutterstock

You’re better off visiting the the Sculpture Park at the Louisiana Museum of Modern Art, which is filled with around 60 stunning sculptures and incredible views of the Sound.

SKIP: A show at the Moulin Rouge in Paris, France.

caption Expecting a glamorous show here? Don’t. source Benoit Tessier/Reuters

Sure, the movie was great and the institution iconic, but that was back in its heyday. Today, it’s a seedy spot marked by a tattered windmill that no local would be caught dead in.

INSTEAD: Check out Le Crazy Horse for a risqué cabaret.

caption Le Crazy Horse. source Marc Piasecki/Getty Images

Le Crazy Horse first opened in 1951. Today it’s world-famous for its talented dancers, innovative choreography, and artistic flair.

SKIP: Kissing the the Blarney Stone in Blarney, Ireland.

caption The gift of gab is probably not what you’re walking away with. source Thomas Barrat/Shutterstock

Legend has it that kissing this random rock will give the kisser the gift of gab. In reality, it’s probably just herpes. Plus, locals are said to pee on it to mess with tourists.

INSTEAD: Take the Clogheenmilcon Walk around the Clogheenmilcon Sanctuary.

caption Blarney, Ireland. source Shutterstock

The Clogheenmilcon Sanctuary features 100 acres of lush wetland in what used to be a lake, a remnant of the last Ice Age.

SKIP: Stonehenge in Wiltshire, UK.

caption This does not rock. source Dylan Martinez/Reuters

Despite its fascinating history, Stonehenge has been transformed into the definition of a tourist trap, complete with a gift shop, entrance fee, and hordes of tour buses.

INSTEAD: Drive by Stonehenge.

caption Stonehenge in Wiltshire, UK. source Matt Cardy/Getty Images

Many complain that you can’t even really get close to Stonehenge, and are better off enjoying it from the road as you’re driving by, which is exactly what you should do instead.

SKIP: Checkpoint Charlie in Berlin, Germany.

caption The McDonald’s is a nice touch. source Shutterstock

Little more than a small shack accompanied by cheesy actors, Checkpoint Charlie doesn’t do its history justice. There’s really not much to see here.

INSTEAD: Check out Berlin’s quirky DDR museum.

caption The DDR museum in Berlin, Germany. source Shutterstock.

The DDR museum promises “a peek behind the Iron Curtain,” thanks to a replica of a 1970s East German living room, an iconic Trabi car that simulates a ride through East Berlin, both a faux prison and interrogation room, and many, many historic artifacts.

SKIP: A walk down La Rambla in Barcelona, Spain.

caption This could be anywhere, really. source Shutterstock

Why would anyone walk into a street full of cheap souvenirs, tacky street performers, and hundreds of other tourists when there’s so much stunning architecture around (Gaudi, anyone?).

INSTEAD: Make like a local and grab some fresh tapas at Mercat de Sant Andreu.

caption Mercat de Sant Andreu in Barcelona, Spain. source Shutterstock

The charming local market is in the cute neighborhood of Sant Andreu, and was designed in 1850.

SKIP: A visit to Edinburgh Castle in Castlehill, Edinburgh, UK.

caption Beautiful, but overpriced. source Stockcube/Shutterstock

The limited presentation of this castle’s history has many feeling cheated out of the cost of their admission ticket, roughly $23 (£17.50 GBP).

INSTEAD: Take a walk down the Royal Mile, which connects Edinburgh Castle and the Palace of Holyroodhouse.

caption The Royal Mile is the premier route through Edinburgh’s Old Town. source Stefano_Valeri/Shutterstock

The Royal Mile is the heart of Scotland’s historic capital, and features sights such as St Giles’ Cathedral, the Grassmarket, and the Scottish Parliament.

SKIP: Land’s End in Cornwall, UK.

caption So touristy. source Education Images / Getty

While England’s westernmost point sounds like it should be ruggedly remote and romantically desolate, it is anything but, thanks to the entire town trying to capitalize on the location. The surrounding area is filled with gift shops and bars and shops advertising being “the last” anything.

INSTEAD: Check out Cape Cornwall, which is said to be a more laid back alternative.

caption Cape Cornwall. source Shutterstock

A little north of Land’s End, Cape Cornwall was believed to be the most westerly point in England until around 200 years ago. It basically sticks just as far out into the Atlantic, and has equally stunning views.

SKIP: Waiting for Buckingham Palace’s guard change in London, UK.

caption Fun for about a minute. source Wikipedia

Sure, seeing them move beats watching them stoically ignore horrible tourists, but you’ll have to get there early to get a spot in front of the hundreds of other gawping tourists, and for only a few short minutes of action.

INSTEAD: Indulge in afternoon tea at the Ritz.

caption Afternoon tea. source iStock/Cheche22

For an authentically British experience fit for royalty, why not indulge in afternoon tea at the Ritz, which has been served there since 1906.

SKIP: A drink at the Temple Bar in Dublin, Ireland.

caption Cool if you like hanging out with drunk kids on their gap year. source Shutterstock

The Temple Bar is not only a bustling (and touristy) area in Dublin, it’s also a bar. A bar that is so crowded you probably won’t even get in. Brilliant marketing or tourist trap? Your call.

INSTEAD: Have a Guinness at the locally approved Bowe’s.

caption Bowe’s in Dublin, Ireland. source Douglas P./TripAdvisor

Bowe’s has been slinging drinks since 1880.

SKIP: A photo op on Abbey Road in London, UK.

caption Fans recreate the cover of the 1969 album, Abbey Road, by The Beatles. source Carl Court/Getty Images

You will literally have to wait your turn to recreate the iconic Beatles album cover. Abbey Road is also still a busy thoroughfare, so you’re wasting time and putting yourself in danger.

INSTEAD: If you’re into the Beatles, why not tour Abbey Road Studios?

caption Abbey Road Studios in London. source Shutterstock

Abbey Road Studios is located at 3 Abbey Road. It was made famous by the Beatles’ 1969 album “Abbey Road,” which they named after the studio’s location, having recorded almost all of their albums there.

SKIP: The Red Light District in Amsterdam, Netherlands.

caption It’s mostly just depressing. source 4kclips/Shutterstock

Besides gawking at the workers, this area is mostly filled with drunk frat boys on Spring Break and various rowdy bachelor parties. It’s neither titillating nor debaucherous, but rather charmless and depressing.

INSTEAD: Instead, check out De Pijp, a neighborhood touted “Amsterdam’s coolest” by Vogue.

caption Albert Cuyp Market in Pijp, Amsterdam. source Xavier TESTELIN/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

According to Vogue, the once working-class neighborhood is now “bursting with diverse restaurants, hip shops, and beatnik charm.”

The Albert Cuyp Market, pictured, is said to be one of the best and biggest in all of the Netherlands.

SKIP: A trip to the Time Elevator in Rome, Italy.

caption The effects are mediocre at best. source Time Elevator/Yelp

“This is a tourist trap and an expensive one,” says olga0421 on TripAdvisor, adding that the “3D” show consists of three measly screens and some pretty bootleg effects, and that it all “seems very old and makes terrible clacking noises.”

INSTEAD: Just walking around Rome should give you all the history you need.

caption Colosseum, Rome, Italy. source Pavel L Photo and Video/Shutterstock

From the Colosseum to The Pantheon, there is plenty of ancient Rome still accessible to visitors.

SKIP: A round on the London Eye in London, UK.

caption And you don’t even get your own little capsule. source csfotoimages / iStock

Sure, the views are epic, but $50 to sit in a glorified Ferris wheel, really?!

INSTEAD: Check out the viewing level of Switch House at Tate Modern.

caption Switch House in London. source Shutterstock

This free viewing deck boasts 360-degree views of the London skyline, as well as a bar with drinks and snacks.

SKIP: A visit to Madame Tussauds, which has locations all over the globe.

caption Adriana Lima at Madame Tussauds. source Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Victoria’s Secret

Why would anyone want to see creepy fake versions of famous people? Especially when in a new city.

INSTEAD: Go literally anywhere else.