The one ‘tourist trap’ that’s actually worth visiting in 20 US cities

caption The Art Institute of Chicago is a must-see. source Shutterstock / MaxyM

Some tourist traps, like Times Square, the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and the Venetian gondolas in Las Vegas are, simply put, overrated. They’re full of tourists, completely inauthentic, and can sometimes be expensive.

However, there are some tourist traps that are rightfully crowded, because they’re actually a cool thing to do to learn more about a city’s culture, to learn about American history, or just to have a really good time.

Keep scrolling to see tourist traps in 20 US cities that we think are worth braving the crowds for.

Minnehaha Regional Park just outside of Minneapolis is breathtaking.

The waterfalls of Minnehaha are a must-see for anyone in the area. The park is “one of Minneapolis’ oldest and most popular parks [and] features a majestic 53-foot waterfall, limestone bluffs, and river overlooks, attracting more than 850,000 visitors annually.”

In a Yelp review, Vivian S. wrote, “Gorgeous park and area. So well taken care of. Honestly everything in the Twin Cities is like pristine. The path was super pretty and there were tons of areas to park depending on what you wanted to see.”

New Orleans’ famed bar Pat O’Brien’s is 100% worth your time.

caption Pat O’Briens. source Education Images/Universal Images Group/Getty Images

Pat O’Brien’s is one of the most famous bars in New Orleans, and it does not disappoint. Pat O’s, as it is affectionately called by locals, is known for its deadly Hurricanes (a passion fruit-flavored drink filled with rum), its flaming fountain and courtyard, and the dueling piano bar.

Patrons can sit and watch as two expert pianists battle it out for better tips by one-upping each other in the lounge.

“Coolest bar on Bourbon street! This place is massive and has an awesome feel to it. Each room and each area has a different feel which makes it fun to bounce around the rooms and check it all out,” wrote Jared M. on Yelp.

The Martin Luther King, Jr. National Historic Site in Atlanta is incredibly moving.

The Martin Luther King, Jr. National Historic Site is a national park in Atlanta that showcases the birth place of King, as well as a rose garden, a historic Baptist church, a fire station – all places that played a significant role in the humanitarian’s life. There are also monuments dedicated to him, such as the “Behold” monument.

“Almost hard to put this experience into words. Priceless. Something every American should experience. The video alone is moving but to walk through the exhibit, see the wagon that carried Dr. King’s casket….to see where he lays at rest beside his wife….wow. The eternal flame, the walls that have the six principles of non-violent resistance, amazing,” wrote Angel W. on Yelp.

Chihuly Garden and Glass in Seattle pays homage to the wonderfully weird work of Dale Chihuly.

caption Chihuly Garden and Glass. source Don Bartletti/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images

Chihuly’s work visually engaging glasswork is unparalleled – so, of course, this museum is easily a must-see in Seattle. It has hundreds of pieces of glasswork, as well as a beautiful garden surrounding it, a café, and a bookstore.

“This place is amazing, beautiful, gorgeous, educational, and mind-blowing. I’ve been here twice now (and will come back even more times because I decided to get the Annual Pass) and it never ceases to amaze me looking at Chihuly’s pieces,” wrote Yelp user Yuchen Z.

New York City’s Central Park lives up to the hype.

caption Central Park. source Mario Tama/Getty Images

Central Park is more than just a green oasis in the middle of the world’s biggest concrete jungle. Inside the park, there’s a zoo, the boathouse, a mini-amusement park, fountains, acres of grass to explore, miles of pathways to get lost in, and more.

“This is our family’s favorite place whenever we visit New York City from California. There are just a tons of things to do in Central Park. We walk, we stroll, we jog, we visit the Metropolitan Museum, the Botanical Garden, the zoo, or just people watching. There’s always a good vibe in this place,” wrote Yelp user Sotto V.

When visiting San Francisco, hopping on a boat ride to Alcatraz is a must.

caption Alcatraz Island. source Jeff Whyte/Shutterstock

Alcatraz is America’s most famous prison, smack in the middle of the San Francisco Bay, and only accessible by ferry. Taking a tour sheds light on the lives of Al Capone, George “Machine Gun” Kelly, and other famed criminals.

“Hands down one of my favorite museums/historical sights ever. I have been here twice, 2009 and 2019. Ten years apart and there was something memorable both times. It’s a fascinating place with a unique history and a really interesting attraction,” wrote Yelp user Akansha B.

Between the unparalleled views of the city and its free entry, Los Angeles’ Griffith Observatory is worth the drive.

caption The Griffith Observatory. source Sean Pavone/Shutterstock

The Griffith Observatory is a museum and a planetarium, and offers one of the best views of Los Angeles. It also has played pivotal parts in iconic films like “Rebel Without a Cause” and “La La Land.”

“If you’re crunched for time, this is one of the classic landmarks in LA that you have to check out. The view at night is gorgeous with all of the lights,” wrote Katherine C. on Yelp. “Parking can get a little cray on the weekends so be prepared. But don’t leave LA without a visit here.”

Attending Nashville’s Grand Ole Opry is not to be missed, either.

caption The Grand Ole Opry. source jejim/Shutterstock

The Grand Ole Opry is a country music institution that’s been around since 1925. Currently, the show is played at the Grand Ole Opry House, though it returns to its original home, the Ryman Auditorium, for three months each year.

The show blends traditional and contemporary country music, along with bluegrass, folk, Americana, and gospel music. Any country music fan – or really, any music fan – will have a grand old time.

“I didn’t think I’d love it this much since I’m not even a country music fan. It was terrific and so entertaining! It’s not just listening to live music, but also you get to enjoy square dancing, yodeling, comedy, and trivial questions for free prizes. I laughed a lot, and was in awe of the wonderful performances,” wrote Yelp user Karen V.

Sixth Street in Austin might be crowded, but the bars are worth the lines.

caption Crowds of festival music fans on Sixth Street during SXSW 2013 Music Festival in Austin, Texas. source Andy Sheppard/Redferns/Getty Images

Sixth Street is popular among students at the University of Texas at Austin (aka UT Austin), but it’s also fun for anyone looking to get a taste of the flavor of the city.

According to Thrillist, the best four bars are speakeasies Midnight Cowboy and Firehouse Lounge, restaurant/bar Parkside, and the fun German bar Easy Tiger, which has ping-pong and a huge selection of beers.

“Not really a drinker, but I had a great time. Atmosphere was excellent. I’ve dealt with a few raunchy drunk people, but of course that’s expected when bar hopping. Had a great experience and I may pay another visit if I go to Austin again,” said Paloma M. on Yelp.

The Art Institute of Chicago is much more than a scene straight out of “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off.”

caption Patrons at the Art Institute of Chicago. source Scott Olson/Getty Images

The Art Institute of Chicago is one of the oldest and largest museums in the US. It has over 300,000 works of art contained inside its walls. Seeing the whole museum would take days – but it’s worth the visit even if just for a couple of hours to see works by Georges Seurat, Claude Monet, Georgia O’Keefe, and many more.

“The Art Institute of Chicago is a vast, intriguing, provocative museum that has something for everyone,” wrote Hunter S. on Yelp. “This museum is a must do.”

Any self-respecting music fan should make their way to Cleveland’s Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

caption The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. source Robert J. Daveant / Shutterstock

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame is seven floors filled with memorabilia from your favorite artists over the years, and the exhibits are constantly changing, so every visit is a little bit different. Currently, a Woodstock exhibit celebrating the “ambition and ingenuity of those who mounted the festival to the performers who played it” is on display.

“Driving over 700 miles round trip in one day to visit worth it? Have to say yes,” wrote Doug W. on Yelp.

Catching a show at Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre, just outside of Denver, is a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

caption Red Rocks. source Shutterstock

The Red Rocks Amphitheatre was built into a giant rock structure just a few miles outside of Denver. While the park is open year-round for visitors, catching a concert here is really the main event. Seeing a concert surrounded by majestic, vividly red rock formations is not something one soon forgets.

“I know I’m not sharing anything new here but Red Rocks is hard to beat. This is my favorite venue not only in Denver, but ever. There’s really no such thing as a bad seat here sound wise,” wrote Yelp user Kyle R.

Miami’s Wynwood Walls are not to be missed.

caption Wynwood Walls. source Education Images/Citizens of the Planet/Universal Images Group/Getty Images

Wynwood Walls is a park/modern art gallery that’s completely outdoors, and filled with street art and graffiti. While the entire neighborhood has embraced the aesthetic, the official Wynwood Walls park is not to be missed, as there are opportunities to buy art from the artists, as well as a café.

“The murals are absolutely stunning. They really bring out the culture of Miami in a vibrant way. Everybody goes out here and checks them out, some even go as far as taking pictures with them,” wrote Matthew S. on Yelp.

Even though not everyone can go inside Salt Lake City’s Salt Lake Temple, the grounds are beautiful.

Non-Mormons can’t get past the visitor’s center of the Salt Lake Temple, one of the most sacred places in the Mormon religion, but all visitors agree that simply seeing the architecture in person is breathtaking.

“The grounds around the Temple are exquisite. There’s a reflection pond on the east side. A visitor center that everyone is welcome to visit. Everyone is always so nice. If you have the opportunity to visit, please do so. It’s a great experience and well worth your time. I highly recommend it,” wrote Yelp user Matthew H.

The Neon Museum in Las Vegas is a bit removed from all the craziness of the Strip.

caption The Neon Museum. source Rosemarie Mosteller/Shutterstock

It’s a little off the beaten path, but the Neon Museum will prove to be a welcome break from the crowds and overwhelming nature of all the casinos, hotels, and shows, while still giving you some classic Vegas flair.

The Neon Museum has hundreds of neon signs from throughout history, and is currently hosting a very special Tim Burton exhibit.

“What a fun place! I deeply enjoyed my visit. If you are looking for something semi-unique to do in the area, this is a serious great bet! Trust me,” Yelp user Candace L. wrote.

There’s a reason Portland’s own Voodoo Doughnut has become nationally renowned.

caption A box from Voodoo Doughnuts in Portland, Oregon. source Katrin Kasper/picture alliance/Getty Images

While there are plenty of overrated food places out there, Voodoo Doughnut lives up to the hype. With iconic flavors like Dirt, Bacon Maple Bar, Memphis Mafia, and perhaps their most famous, the Voodoo Doll doughnut, just walking in and taking a peek at the doughnut selection is worth the trip.

There are two locations in Portland, but the original location in Old Town can’t be beat.

Alyssa C. wrote that the “maple bacon bar was legit one of the most amazing donuts I have ever had. Crispy, fresh, non-greasy, bacon on top of a maple glazed long john. GOODNESS GRACIOUS… I need VooDoo to ship those bad boys to St. Louis or I need someone here to try to do something similar!”

The Reading Terminal Market was the most-visited tourist attraction in Philadelphia last year, but it’s definitely not overrated.

caption The Reading Terminal Market in Philly. source EQRoy/Shutterstock

More than 7.7. million people visited Reading Terminal Market in 2018, and we can’t blame them. This giant market is one of the oldest and largest public markets in the US – and thus, it has something for everyone.

According to Philly.com, the absolute best thing to eat at Reading is a roast pork sandwich at DiNic’s. But for those looking for something sweet, they also recommend doughnuts at Beiler’s, apple dumplings at Dutch Eating Place, and whoopie pies at Flying Monkey.

“I could spend hours in here! It is so easy to find and you’re in for a treat that will appeal to all of your senses. Inside you’ll find endless cuisine options, handmade goods, cheese shops, butchers, local spirit tasting, a sports bar, and sweets,” wrote Yelp user Mayra F.

There is something for everyone at Washington D.C.’s National Mall.

caption The National Mall. source Jeramey Lende/Shutterstock

The National Mall is a two-mile stretch of museums, monuments, and history. Visiting the Washington Memorial, Lincoln Memorial, the National Museum of American History, the Freer Gallery of Art, and the other attractions are all a respectable way to spend your time in Washington, D.C., and each is important in its own right.

“Obviously this is a must-see spot when visiting Washington DC! The Capitol and monuments are iconic US landmarks, and I challenge anyone with even a tiny bit of patriotism to not feel moved seeing them, especially at night,” wrote Ann L.

St. Louis’ City Museum is filled with wonders and fun for all ages.

caption Kids and adults enjoy a day at the St. Louis City Museum in St. Louis. source Raymond Boyd/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

Steven K. called the City Museum the “happiest place on Earth for both kids and adults. Disneyland/world may be nice, but there is nothing intimate about that experience. City Museum has the art, the culture, and the fun, rolled up in a single building.”

The City Museum is more of a museum mixed with a playground mixed with amusement park. Every floor has something new and exciting to explore, including a rooftop Ferris wheel, a 10-story slide, and the giant whale sculpture.

The Public Garden in Boston is another place worth the visit.

caption Historic Swan Boats in Boston Public Gardens on a summer day. source Joe Sohm/Visions of America/Universal Images Group/Getty Images

The Public Garden was established in 1837, and was actually America’s first botanical garden. Now, it’s filled with 40 different types of trees, and visitors can take swan boats out onto the lake to see the plant life from a different angle.

On Yelp, Kyle H. wrote, “Beautiful gardens in the middle of Boston. I loved spending a slow walk here, ambling among the gardens and seeing redwoods and nature.”