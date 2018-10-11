A photographer turned his camera on the ‘bored tourists’ he saw while traveling, and the results are both hilarious and depressing

caption “Bored Tourists.” source Courtesy of Laurence Stephens

Tourists can be the worst.

When they’re not destroying precious works of art and historical artifacts or being awful on airplanes, they’re… bored and blasé.

No one knows this better than Laurence Stephens, a British documentary photographer who turned his lens on the hordes of disinterested tourists he saw on his travels who were just going though the motions, ticking off bucket-list items with ennui.

The result? A hilarious and satirical look at travel in the modern world.

Keep scrolling for some of the best pictures from Stephens’ new book, “Bored Tourists.”

Laurence Stephens is a British documentary photographer who has been in the business for 13 years.

caption Tourists are nothing if not curious. source Courtesy of Laurence Stephens

But it wasn’t until a recent move to Barcelona, Spain — and a visit to the Barcelona Cathedral — that he saw the potential for a humorous look at tourists.

caption Selfie sticks are everywhere these days. source Courtesy of Laurence Stephens

“In the cool dark rooms of the cathedral, I quickly realized the humorous photographic potential that tourist hotspots like these could offer,” he told INSIDER.

“Juxtaposed against the beautiful architecture was an array of bemused, disillusioned tourists, bored, half-asleep, unintentionally waiting to be photographed,” he said.

caption When a construction site gets all the attention. source Courtesy of Laurence Stephens

While the photos for the book were mostly shot in Spain and Portugal, it “covers countless locations.”

caption Modern-day explorers. source Courtesy of Laurence Stephens

“The light I found in the two countries suited the project perfectly, as it balanced well with flash, enhanced saturation, and created a balance of color and light throughout the book,” he explained.

He emphasizes that none of these photos are staged. “I’m simply observing a cultural phenomenon and presenting my personal vision of it,” he said.

caption Traveling can be exhausting. source Courtesy of Laurence Stephens

To capture these travelers in their natural habitat, he likes to research a few tourist hotspots in advance, then split his day between two or three places, spending at least three hours at each.

caption A fascinating hedge. source Courtesy of Laurence Stephens

“The best images often come out of perseverance,” he said. “A lot of the time is spent feeling disappointed and frustrated.”

But when things went well, he’d spend entire days focused on one small area, “photographing the same setting over and over until I had the perfect image.”

His biggest takeaway from the series is how much the experience of travel has changed in recent years.

caption Watermelon close-up. source Courtesy of Laurence Stephens

“Although the phenomenon of being bored on holiday isn’t a new one, since the advent of the smartphone and social media, our expectations of a holiday are being challenged more than ever,” he said.

caption Doing it for the ‘gram. source Courtesy of Laurence Stephens

“Our attention is not infinite, nor is our capacity for curiosity; we only have so much time and energy to expend,” he said, adding that social media and the internet compete with the real-life experiences people have spent a lot of time and money on obtaining.

“We’re becoming more and more focused on making a record of our experience of life,” he continued. “So many of us who engage with social media platforms now feel the need to communicate, value, judge, be judged, and project our experiences to others.”

caption If you didn’t take a selfie, did it even happen? source Courtesy of Laurence Stephens

Per Stephens, “It’s a phenomenon that is especially evident when examining the subject of tourism, and one that I feel can be both a positive and a negative thing and definitely alter our experience we have on holiday.”

While he can see the positive — having memories to share and look back on — he also feels that social media is ruining people’s ability to immerse themselves in the very thing they are trying to record.

caption Another exhausted tourist. source Courtesy of Laurence Stephens

“The judgments we make about each other’s lives can often make us feel disappointed with our own. Pushing us to construct ever more flattering memories to post online, often to create the illusion we’re having a better time than we actually are,” he said.

He hopes that people will gain amusement from these photos, as he did. And if it gets people to question their own interactions with their surroundings, he said, “then my job is complete.”

caption “Bored Tourists” by Laurence Stephens. source “Bored Tourists” by Laurence Stephens is published by Hoxton Mini Press

“For me, the book expresses something that is universal to the human condition,” Stephens said. “In life, expectation can often lead to disappointment. I feel this is especially evident in tourism.”

He continued, “Wherever you go in the world, if a tourist experience is on offer, you’ll find people realizing that it’s not what they’d hoped it would be. So in producing the work, I set out to capture moments which highlight for others an aspect of life that we are all subject to, wherever we come from.”

You can buy the book, published by Hoxton Mini Press, here.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more.