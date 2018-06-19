Tourists have been damaging the crops of a small town near Kuala Lumpur just for nice Instagram photos

Some visitors have damaged the paddy fields at Sekinchan while taking photos of themselves. Pixabay

In an effort to take nice pictures, it appears as if some are willing to disregard their surroundings to get those precious Instagram likes.

Pictures of the state of the destroyed paddy fields at Sekinchan have been released by Sin Chew on Sunday (June 17).

The small beach town along the west coast of Malaysia is not far from Kuala Lumpur and is known for its fresh and delicious seafood.

Its rising popularity however has resulted in some of the paddy fields getting trampled on by visitors. Numerous signs have been put up to advise tourists not to step onto the fields as the crops could potentially be destroyed.

Some social media users are feeling angry for the farmers over the damage that is being caused:

Despite local authorities providing designated lanes for visitors to take the photos that they want, some still insist on breaking the rules.

Although there are still people stepping on the crops, some are more considerate and they still manage to get nice shots:

A representative from the local farmers’ association said that it was “disheartening” to see the damage, Sin Chew reported.

“Tourists don’t know the hard work we put into farming. They step on the crop just for the sake of taking a nice photo. I hope they behave themselves so the fields don’t get damaged any further”, the representative added.