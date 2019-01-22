Here’s the town in every state with the most single people

source Business Insider/Andy Kiersz, data from US Census Bureau

Using data from the US Census Bureau, we found the town in every state with the highest share of residents who have never been married.

Many of the towns are home to major colleges or universities.

The American Community Survey is an annual survey run by the Census Bureau to allow the government, corporate and academic researchers, and anyone who is curious about demographics to better understand the US population. Among many other subjects, the ACS includes questions about people’s marital status.

Using the ACS estimates from 2013 to 2017 for places with at least a 1,000-person population, excluding college campuses and military bases, Business Insider made a map showing the town in each state with the highest share of residents over 15 that have never been married.

Even after excluding college campuses, many of the remaining places with high shares of people who have never been married are still college towns, like West Lafayette, Indiana, home of Purdue University, and East Lansing, Michigan, where Michigan State University’s campus is.

This is not overly surprising, as a large share of residents of such places are young adults in their late teens and 20s.

This table shows the town with the highest share of residents over the age of 15 who have never married: