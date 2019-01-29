Here’s the town in every US state with the youngest residents

The American Community Survey is an annual survey run by the Census Bureau to allow the government, corporate and academic researchers, and anyone who is curious about demographics to better understand the US population. Among many other subjects, the ACS asks the age of each member of a given household.

Using the ACS estimates from 2013 to 2017 for places with at least a 1,000-person population, excluding college campuses and military bases, Business Insider made the above map showing the town in each state with the lowest median age.

Many of the towns with low median ages are college towns, like West Lafayette, Indiana, home of Purdue University. Others, like Kiryas Joel, New York, are places with higher-than-average shares of households with children.

Here’s a table showing each of the towns, along with their median age in years: