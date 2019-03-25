Thousands of poisonous toads have apparently invaded a Florida neighborhood: ‘You can’t even walk’

caption Thousands of these guys. source Patrick Pleul/picture alliance via Getty Images

“I just see a massive amount of toads or frogs everywhere,” one resident told CBS Miami. “You can’t even walk through the grass without stepping on one; they’re covering people’s driveways.”

Recent weather patterns led to a breeding bloom.

The toads, which secrete poison, poses the greatest threat to pets – like cats or dogs. However, its poison can be harmful to humans. The animal and its eggs are also deadly to humans if eaten.

Parents have entirely different concerns.

Jenni Quasha told CBS Miami she was especially concerned about the toads, as her three children are home on spring break. She said that her homeowners’ association won’t help her ward off the animals. So her solution is to keep her kids away from the toads at all costs.

“There’s no swimming in the pool and no playing outside and enjoying the outdoors,” Quasha said. “Just hoping we can figure this out so we can put an end to it.”

Residents have said the number of animals on the loose is staggering.

“It’s not 100s, you’re talking 1,000 of these little baby frogs,” said Carollyn Rice, who also lives in the area.

Mark Holladay, who works with the Toad Busters service, said that the warm temperatures and recent rain likely led to a breeding cycle. Holladay says that the animals, which are not native to Florida, will likely dissipate as temperatures drop.

But for now, there are toads. Toads as far as the eye can see.