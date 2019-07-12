Toxic caterpillars are parading into new parts of Europe, causing asthma attacks, rash, and fever in the humans who encounter their tiny hairs

The oak processionary caterpillar, named for its unique marching formation, is the larva of an invasive species of moth that has been sweeping across Europe.

The insects are covered in around 700,000 fine, hooked hairs that are poisonous to humans and pets like cats and dogs.

Exposure to the hairs can cause a rash, fever, dizziness, and vomiting, as well as swelling and irritation in the affected area. Dogs may experience drooling, vomiting, and swelling.

For most people and pets, however, the bugs are more irritating than dangerous.

Each spring, millions upon millions of fuzzy caterpillars hatch across Europe like new buds on oak trees. Now that summer is in full swing, oak processionary caterpillars, so named for their habit of marching in neat nose-to-tail lines, are foraging across Europe.

Each insect has around 700,000 thin hairs with hook-like barbs that are toxic to humans and pets like cats and dogs. In people, the hairs cause irritation, swelling, and a rash. Severe allergic reactions to the hairs can result in asthma attacks, vomiting, fever, and dizziness.

This year has seen a bumper crop of the bugs in Germany, Belgium, and the U.K., disrupting everything from classrooms to rock concerts, the BBC recently reported.

Scientists suspect climate change may be causing more mild springs that help spread the insects northward across Europe.

The toxins in the hairs can remain active for up to 10 years

Native to southern Europe, the oak processionary caterpiller is the larva of the Thaumetopoea processionea moth. They feast on oak tree leaves from April to July, when they molt and pupate into moths.

Although the caterpillars are easily recognizable by their long hairs, it’s the shorter, finer hair that are toxic, though still visible. They contain a protein called “thaumetopoein” which caused an allergic reaction in humans.

Most problematic is that these little hairs, once detached, can persist for a long time in the environment, forest entomologist Mark Whitmore of Cornell University told INSIDER. The hairs can be carried by the wind, nestled in people’s clothing, or hidden among pet fur. Wherever they wind up, the toxins they contain can remain active for up to 10 years, according to a 2015 study in Germany.

People who encounter the hairs most commonly experience severe itching, the study found. About 1 in 5 people experience eye irritation – this year, six people in Germany had to have surgery to remove the caterpillar hairs from their corneas, the Guardian reported. The study reported that the toxin can also cause respiratory problems like asthma attacks in about 1 in 10 people, as well as discomfort from the itchy hairs themselves and the accompanying rash.

Pets aren’t immune, either. Dogs in particular are susceptible to exposure, as they tend to sniff or lick anything within reach of their snouts. If they encounter, or even eat, a caterpillar, pets can show symptoms like excessive drooling, vomiting, and swelling. Generally, however, symptoms aren’t serious and a visit to the vet can help, according to Blue Cross UK.

The bugs are here to stay, but aren’t an extreme threat

The caterpillars’ only natural enemies, certain parasites, aren’t found in the northern territories they’ve begun encroaching into, so some humans have taken matters into their own hands. An elderly Dutch woman went viral after a video cursing at the insects showed her single-handedly waging war against them with a heat gun. Experts don’t recommend this approach, which can cause an “explosion of hair,” the NL Times, a publication about the Netherlands, reported.

While the insects may sound scary, most people people don’t have much to fear from the bug besides mild irritation, Whitmore said. “Antihistamines can reduce reaction,” he said. “I don’t know of it being an extreme health hazard other than people being inconvenienced.”

