‘Toy Story 4’ wins the box office for a second-straight weekend, but performs weaker than previous Pixar sequels

caption “Toy Story 4.” source Disney/Pixar

“Toy Story 4” won the domestic box office for a second-straight weekend with a $57.9 million take.

However, it’s below the second weekend performances of other big Pixar sequels like “Incredibles 2,” “Finding Dory,” and “Toy Story 3.”

Warner Bros.’ “Annabelle Comes Home” had a strong opening, as the horror came in second place with $31.2 million (since opening on Wednesday).

“Annabelle Comes Home” is the latest hit for a movie in “The Conjuring” universe.

It seems the narrative playing out for Disney/Pixar’s “Toy Story 4″ is: ” It’s a big money maker – but…”

Last week the latest movie in the treasured franchise opened number one at the domestic box office with a $120 million performance ($238 million globally). It’s one of the biggest opening weekends for an animated movie ever and is the fourth-biggest opening of 2019 (all four are Disney releases). But, industry projections had the movie taking in $140 million-plus, domestically.

This weekend “Toy Story 4” repeated as domestic box office champ, bringing in an estimated $57.9 million (its global take is now over $496 million). But, that’s below the second-weekend performances of previous big Pixar sequels like “Incredibles 2” ($80.3 million), “Finding Dory” ($72.9 million), and “Toy Story 3” ($59.3 million).

In no way is Disney going to regret dusting off the “Toy Story” franchise – despite not living up to lofty industry expectations – but it is another indication that the 2019 theatrical slate isn’t grabbing audiences as much as the record-breaking 2018 line-up.

“Toy Story 4” also faced strong counter-programming competition from Warner Bros.

“Annabelle Comes Home,” the triquel in the horror franchise which is part of “The Conjuring” universe, came in second place at the domestic box office with $31.2 million, since its opening on Wednesday ($20.3 million over the weekend). It’s another win for the franchise that explores the adventures of paranormal investigators, Ed and Lorraine Warren.

Budgeted between $27 million – $32 million, the movie has already made a profit in its first weekend, along with its strong domestic take it has brought in over $20 million internationally to have a global cume of over $50 million.