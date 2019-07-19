5 toy stores that aren’t around anymore

Plenty of toy stores have been relegated to the proverbial retail attic over the years.

Here are a few familiar names that might have delighted you as a kid, but that no longer exist.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Selling toys isn’t all fun and games. The advent of e-commerce and changing consumer preferences have ensured that the business is as twisty and full of pitfalls as a game of “Chutes and Ladders.”

Read more: ‘Stranger Things” new season features a slew of iconic stores that no longer exist

Certain retailers like FAO Schwarz or Toys R Us have doubled down on running a single flagship store or promised a comeback, respectively. So it’s no surprise that some toy-store chains just didn’t survive.

Here’s a look at a few toy stores that aren’t around anymore:

Zany Brainy came onto the toy scene in 1991. The company lasted for a decade before filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in the wake of slow sales.

Source: CNN

The Lionel Corporation was on the right track for decades, opening in 1900 and chugging along until the ’90s. The company owned a number of toy store chains, including Lionel Playworld, Lionel Kiddie City, and Lionel Toy City. The company liquidated in 1993.

Source: The New York Times

K·B Toys, also called Kay Bee Toys, first launched back in 1922 as a candy store chain. After WWII, the retailer pivoted to toys. The company shuttered in 2009, but it toyed with and later abandoned the idea of launching a second life as a pop-up-based chain in 2019.

Source: Comic Book, The Los Angeles Times

Founded in 1964, Circus World packed up its tent for good in 1996, thanks to a merger with K·B Toys.

Source: Me TV

Founded in 1962, Child World fell into debt over the decades. Its financial struggles ended in 1992, when the company filed for Chapter 11.

caption A shot from a 1980 Child World commercial. source commercial classics 1975 – 1985/Youtube

Source: The New York Times

Got tips? Email acain@businessinsider.com.