We have our first sign ‘Toy Story 4’ will be a massive hit, and could beat ‘Incredibles 2’ at the box office

caption “Toy Story 4” source Disney/Pixar

“Toy Story 4” broke Fandango’s first-day presales record for an animated movie after tickets went on sale on Tuesday.

The movie outsold “Incredibles 2,” the previous record holder, which went on to earn $182 million in its opening weekend.

Pixar’s “Toy Story 4” is on its way to becoming a massive box-office hit.

The movie, which comes to theaters on June 21, broke ticket service Fandango’s first-day presales record for an animated movie, the company announced on Thursday. Tickets went on sale on Tuesday, and it outsold the previous record holder, “Incredibles 2,” in its first 24 hours.

“Incredibles 2” scored $182 million domestically on its opening weekend last year, and went on to earn $1.2 billion worldwide. “Toy Story 4” is also outpacing another Pixar sequel, “Finding Dory,” which made $135 million in its debut in the US.

The movie’s predecessor, “Toy Story 3,” was also a sensation when it was released in 2010. It earned $110 million (before inflation) in its opening weekend and eventually grossed over $1 billion worldwide.

Disney is already on a hot streak this year. “Avengers: Endgame” broke Fandango’s first-day and first-week presales records, and sold five times as many presale tickets as last year’s “Avengers: Infinity War.” The movie is currently the second-biggest movie of all time.

The three biggest box-office openings of the year all belong to Disney: “Endgame,” “Captain Marvel,” and, most recently, “Aladdin.” With movies like “Toy Story 4” and “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” still to come, Disney could reak its personal record and top $7 billion at the worldwide box office again (it’s the only studio to ever do so, and did it in 2018 and 2016).