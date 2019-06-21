Here’s what the cast of ‘Toy Story 4’ looks like in real life

Woody and Bo Peep are reunited in

Woody and Bo Peep are reunited in “Toy Story 4.”
Disney/Pixar

  • Taking place two years after “Toy Story 3,” “Toy Story 4” features new adventures for Wood and the gang.
  • Some new characters are introduced to the familiar group.
  • Most of the original voice actors have returned to voice their characters and new actors have joined them.
Woody and the gang are back for more adventures in “Toy Story 4.”

Two years after Andy gave his toys to Bonnie, the little girl creates a new toy out of a spork named Forky. But Forky suffers from an identity crisis and doesn’t believe he should be a toy, so when he throws himself out of the family RV, Woody jumps out after him. As Woody tries to get Forky back, he runs into his old love, Bo Peep, and the crew works to get back to Bonnie.

Most of the same actors have voiced the familiar characters since “Toy Story” came out in 1995 and many of the characters from “Toy Story 3” are also back, but there are some new additions to the cast.

Here’s what the cast of “Toy Story 4” looks like in real life.

Tom Hanks returns for the fourth time as Woody in “Toy Story 4.”

Tom Hanks is Woody.
Disney/Pixar and Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images

Woody is Bonnie’s toy and works to convince Forky that he’s a toy in the newest “Toy Story” movie.

Tim Allen is back as Buzz Lightyear.

Tim Allen is Buzz Lightyear.
Disney/Pixar and Jesse Grant/Getty Images

Buzz is also still Bonnie’s toy and works to get Woody and Forky back when the two are missing.

Annie Potts returns for the third time to voice Bo Peep.

Annie Potts is Bo Peep.
Disney/Pixar and Paul Archuleta/Getty Images

Bo Peep is missing in “Toy Story 3,” but Woody and Bo are reunited in “Toy Story 4.”

Ally Maki joins “Toy Story 4” as Giggle McDimples.

Ally Maki is Giggle McDimples.
Disney/Pixar and Michael Tran/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Giggle is a miniature plastic police officer who’s introduced as Bo Peep’s friend.

Tony Hale voices the anxious Forky.

Tony Hale is Forky.
Disney/Pixar and Michael Tran/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Bonnie creates Forky out of a spork but the new toy doesn’t feel like he should be one and struggles with his identity.

Keegan-Michael Key is Ducky and Jordan Peele is Bunny in “Toy Story 4.”

Keegan-Michael Key and Jordan Peele are Ducky and Bunny, respectively.
Disney/Pixar and Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Both Ducky and Bunny are toys in a carnival.

Christina Hendricks voices new toy Gabby Gabby.

Christina Hendricks is Gabby Gabby.
Disney/Pixar and Jesse Grant/Getty Images

Gabby Gabby is a pull-string doll from the 1950s but doesn’t look to be good news in “Toy Story 4.”

Keanu Reeves is a new addition to “Toy Story” as Duke Caboom.

Keanu Reeves is Duke Caboom.
Disney/Pixar and Jesse Grant/Getty Images

Duke is a 1970s stuntman toy who drives a motorcycle.

Madeleine McGraw voices Bonnie in “Toy Story 4.”

Madeleine McGraw is Bonnie.
Disney/Pixar and Amanda Edwards/WireImage/Getty Images

Emily Hahn voiced Bonnie in “Toy Story 3.”

Jay Hernandez joins the cast as Bonnie’s dad.

Jay Hernandez is Bonnie’s dad.
Disney/Pixar and Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

He takes the family on a road trip.

Lori Alan returns as Bonnie’s mom.

Lori Alan is Bonnie’s mom.
Disney/Pixar and Jesse Grant/Getty Images

Bonnie’s mom is the receptionist at Sunnyside Daycare where Bonnie attended.

Hear Joan Cusack as Jessie as she returns to the role.

Joan Cusack is Jessie.
Disney/Pixar and Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Jessie is a cowgirl and was introduced in “Toy Story 2.”

Bonnie Hunt returns as Dolly, Bonnie’s toy.

Bonnie Hunt is Dolly.
Disney/Pixar and Amanda Edwards/WireImage/Getty Images

Dolly is a rag doll.

Kristen Schaal voices Trixie, another of Bonnie’s toys.

Kristen Schaal is Trixie.
Disney/Pixar and Amanda Edwards/WireImage/Getty Images

Trixie is a blue Triceratops.

Wallace Shawn continues voicing Rex in the latest movie.

Wallace Shawn is Rex.
Disney/Pixar and Amanda Edwards/WireImage/Getty Images

Rex is a plastic Tyrannosaurus rex.

John Ratzenberger is back as Hamm, Andy’s old toy.

John Ratzenberger is Hamm.
Disney/Pixar and Michael Tran/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Hamm is a piggy bank.

Don Rickles and Estelle Harris are Mr. and Mrs. Potato Head once again.

Don Rickles and Estelle Harris are Mr. and Mrs. Potato Head.
Disney/Pixar and Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Rickles died in 2017 before recording any new dialogue for the movie but at the request of his family, the movie features unused dialogue from every “Toy Story” project Rickles was a part of.

Jeff Garlin voices Buttercup once again.

Jeff Garlin is Buttercup.
Disney/Pixar and Steven Ferdman/Getty Images

Buttercup is a stuffed unicorn.

Timothy Dalton returns as Mr. Pricklepants.

Timothy Dalton is Mr. Pricklepants.
Disney/Pixar and Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Mr. Pricklepants is a stuffed hedgehog.

Blake Clark is back for the second time as Slinky Dog.

Blake Clark is Slinky Dog.
Disney/Pixar and Valerie Macon/AFP/Getty Images

Jim Varney voiced the character in the first two movies but died in 2000.

June Squibb is introduced as Margaret.

June Squibb is Margaret.
Disney/Pixar and Valerie Macon/AFP/Getty Images

Margaret is the owner of the antique store where Woody finds Bo.

Carl Weathers is back as the Combat Carls, a large and mini version in “Toy Story 4.”

Carl Weathers is Combat Carl.
Disney/Pixar and Michael Tran/FilmMagic/Getty Images

The Combat Carls in their current form were introduced in “Toy Story of Terror!.”