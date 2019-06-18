The voice of Forky from ‘Toy Story 4,’ Tony Hale, gives details about the character’s show on Disney Plus

caption “Toy Story 4.” source Disney

Tony Hale, who voices Forky in “Toy Story 4” (in theaters Friday), talks about continuing to play the character for the Disney Plus shorts series, “Forky Asks a Question.”

“What I’m crazy about with Forky is he doesn’t have any shame,” Hale told Business Insider. “He just needs to know, ‘What does this mean?’ There’s no embarrassment.”

There will be 10 “Forky Asks a Question” shorts, and they will all be available the day Disney Plus launches on November 12.

Fans of Forky will get more of the character after “Toy Story 4” hits theaters this weekend. The lovable spork will have his own series of shorts on the Disney Plus streaming service when it launches on November 12.

Titled “Forky Asks a Question,” the series will consist of 10 shorts that all launch the day Disney Plus goes live. Pixar CCO Pete Doctor (the Oscar-winning director of “Up” and “Inside Out”) said the series will follow Forky, who is voiced by “Veep” star Tony Hale, as he asks his fellow toys questions like, “What is love?” “What is time?” and more pressing, “What is cheese?”

In “Toy Story 4,” Bonnie, who is the new owner of Woody and the gang, creates Forky when she’s at kindergarten. Woody then takes it upon himself to get Forky acclimated to his surroundings, which is a challenge since Forky didn’t originate as a toy, but as materials found in the trash. So Forky thinks he’s trash. When Woody finally gets Forky to think of something other than getting back into a trash can, Forky has a lot of questions about, well, everything.

Hale told Business Insider that he’s recorded all the episodes and is excited to continue voicing the character.

Hale said that in each short, a specific topic will be explored and Forky will seek out an answer from a “Toy Story” character who is in Bonnie’s room with him.

“It plays into him wanting specific things explained that maybe people are embarrassed to ask but they want to know,” Hale said. “Some of the things I didn’t know about.”

After winning two Emmys playing the loyal assistant Gary to Selina Meyer (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) on “Veep,” Hale is exploring more child-friendly fare. Later this year, he will be voicing the lead character in the Netflix animated series “Archibald’s Next Big Thing,” which is based on a children’s book he wrote in 2014.

