Bo Peep saves Woody in the first trailer for ‘Toy Story 4’

Olivia Singh, Insider
Bo Peep appears in the trailer for

Bo Peep appears in the trailer for “Toy Story 4.”
Disney/Pixar

  • The first official trailer for Disney-Pixar’s “Toy Story 4,” which hits theaters on Friday, June 21, was released on Tuesday.
  • The latest installment will include familiar faces, like Hamm, the aliens, Jessie, Buzz Lightyear, and Rex.
  • The movie also introduces a new toy named Forky, who Bonnie created at school using a spork, googly eyes, and pipe cleaners. The problem is that Forky doesn’t consider himself a toy, so he escapes and Woody chases after him.
  • During their adventure, Woody also reunites with Bo Peep, who rescues him and Forky from some creepy dolls in a shop using her staff.
  • Watch the full trailer below.