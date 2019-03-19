Bo Peep saves Woody in the first trailer for ‘Toy Story 4’

- source
- Disney/Pixar
- The first official trailer for Disney-Pixar’s “Toy Story 4,” which hits theaters on Friday, June 21, was released on Tuesday.
- The latest installment will include familiar faces, like Hamm, the aliens, Jessie, Buzz Lightyear, and Rex.
- The movie also introduces a new toy named Forky, who Bonnie created at school using a spork, googly eyes, and pipe cleaners. The problem is that Forky doesn’t consider himself a toy, so he escapes and Woody chases after him.
- During their adventure, Woody also reunites with Bo Peep, who rescues him and Forky from some creepy dolls in a shop using her staff.
- Watch the full trailer below.