Disney aired a sneak peek of ‘Toy Story 4’ after the Super Bowl that reunites Bo Peep and Woody

caption Woody and Bo Peep are finally back together in a teaser for “Toy Story 4.” source Pixar

First announced in 2014, Disney and Pixar are releasing another sequel to its “Toy Story” franchise this summer. Disney revealed a new sneak peek at “Toy Story 4” after the 2019 Super Bowl, and it teases a reunion between Woody and Bo Peep.

Pixar recently revealed Woody’s love interest Bo Peep will return in the new movie with actress Annie Potts reprising her role as the sarcastic and witty porcelain doll.

According to director Josh Cooley, since we last saw her, Bo was gathering dust and decided to journey off into the world alone.

Woody and his friends, along with new character Forky, will go on a search for his old friend. The new teaser shows the old pals reunited at a fair with Buzz in some trouble.

“Toy Story 4” is in theaters June 21, 2019. Watch the teaser below.

You can follow along with our Super Bowl coverage here.