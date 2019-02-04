Disney aired a sneak peek of ‘Toy Story 4’ after the Super Bowl that reunites Bo Peep and Woody

- source
- Pixar
- First announced in 2014, Disney and Pixar are releasing another sequel to its “Toy Story” franchise this summer. Disney revealed a new sneak peek at “Toy Story 4” after the 2019 Super Bowl, and it teases a reunion between Woody and Bo Peep.
- Pixar recently revealed Woody’s love interest Bo Peep will return in the new movie with actress Annie Potts reprising her role as the sarcastic and witty porcelain doll.
- According to director Josh Cooley, since we last saw her, Bo was gathering dust and decided to journey off into the world alone.
- Woody and his friends, along with new character Forky, will go on a search for his old friend. The new teaser shows the old pals reunited at a fair with Buzz in some trouble.
- “Toy Story 4” is in theaters June 21, 2019. Watch the teaser below.
