18 gifts for ‘Toy Story’ fans — from themed slow cookers to LEGO sets

source Amazon

source Amazon

It’s time to hang out with some old (and new) friends. “ Toy Story 4 ” is available for digital download on October 1 and comes out on DVD October 8.

To celebrate the release of the latest and probably final “Toy Story” movie, I’ve put together a collection of 18 gifts for every kind of fan from a party dress t o an alien-embellished popcorn maker .

t If you aren’t ready to say goodbye to Woody, Buzz, and the rest of the gang, you’re sure to find something on this list to keep them in your heart and home.

Over the course of 24 years, the lovable anthropomorphic toys from “Toy Story” have become part of our collective culture. From Woody, Buzz, and the gang’s time with Andy in the first two films to their later adventures under the care of Bonnie, I’ve personally cherished every minute of the “Toy Story” franchise.

Now, with the digital and DVD release of “Toy Story 4,” the latest and probably final installment of the saga, you might be feeling pretty nostalgic. For those of you who aren’t ready to say goodbye to Woody, Buzz, and their pals, there are plenty of ways to keep them in your hearts and homes.

There are kits for the LEGO-loving kid, a slow cooker for those on the go to, an alien-embellished popcorn popper, and an interactive Forky figure. You’re sure to find something on this list for any “Toy Story” fan.

A set of ‘Toy Story’ sheets

source Pottery Barn

Made of 100% organic cotton percale, these sheets feature a watercolor design of Woody, Jessie, Buzz Lightyear, and the gang.

A pair of kicks for little kids

source Target

Tots don’t need to choose between Woody and Buzz since both are represented on these cool kicks.

A Pizza Planet pizza maker

source Disney

Bake up your own pie in this Pizza Planet pizza maker. It bakes a 12-inch frozen pizza or an 11-inch hand-tossed pizza with rising crust.

A ‘Toy Story’ party dress

source Disney

This flirty and fun flared skirt dress is ideal for the ‘Toy Story” fan who isn’t afraid to share their love for the franchise. It’s available in women’s sizes XS to 3XL.

A LEGO set for the ‘Toy Story 4’ fan

source Amazon

Build an RV Vacation as seen in “Toy Story 4.” Bonus: The set comes with Jessie and Alien minifigures, plus Forky and Rex LEGO figures.

A Bo Peep backpack

source Disney

This mini Bo Peep Backpack is a perfect size for the little “Toy Story” fan or really for any adult who wants to embrace their inner Bo Peep.

A Buzz Lightyear backpack

source Disney

If Buzz is your boy, then this Buzz Lightyear mini backpack might be just the fit for you and all your stuff.

A Ducky and Bunny tote bag

source Disney

You get both Ducky and Bunny in this versatile tote bag. Ducky is on one side and Bunny on the other.

An aliens T-shirt

source Disney

The aliens get a retro makeover on this soft adult-size T-shirt, perfect to wear to dinner at the old Pizza Planet.

A Woody Robo Sheriff Star Chogokin figure

source Disney

What a combo! This collector’s figure combines Woody, Rex, Bullseye, Slinky Dog, and Hamm to form a crazy new original character.

A Forky and Knifey blankie

source Disney

“What a pair,” indeed. This 60-inch by 48-inch blanket pays tribute to Forky and Knifey from “Toy Story 4.”

A ‘Toy Story’ slow cooker

source Disney

“Toy Story”-loving home chefs will enjoy cooking up a meal in this slow cooker. The alien-decorated dipper set is a great addition for entertaining.

An alien popcorn popper

source Disney

Featuring the Pizza Planet logo and cute alien art, this popcorn popper is a perfect addition to movie night, especially if you’re watching one of the “Toy Story” films.

A Jessie PJ set

source Disney

Dress your baby up as Jessie for bedtime with this adorable PJ set inspired by everyone’s favorite cowgirl.

An interactive Forky

source Disney

The new fan-favorite comes alive, as much as he can, in the form of this interactive talking action figure.

A book on ‘Toy Story 4’

source Disney

“The Art of Toy Story 4” by Josh Cooley does a deep dive into “Toy Story 4” with never-before-seen concept art, character studies, storyboards, and more.

A Harveys alien tote

source Disney

Harvey’s seat belt bags have a cult-like following, and for good reason – they’re sleek and very sturdy. This “Toy Story” tote features an all-over alien print and comes with a Pizza Planet alien zipper pull.

A Hamm piggy bank

source Target

Hamm makes a perfect piggy bank. It will be hard to look at him and not hear John Ratzenberger’s voice though (the “Cheers” star has had a voice role in every single Pixar feature since the first “Toy Story”).