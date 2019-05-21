A beauty YouTuber uses a toy washing machine to clean her makeup brushes — see how it works

- Beauty YouTuber Tiffany Lynette Davis posted a video on May 14 in which she uses a toy washing machine to clean her makeup sponges.
- To clean her foundation-covered sponge, Davis poured bottled water into the toy, then added a cleanser gel from Glamglow, and finally rinsed the sponge for two cycles in the machine.
- While Davis said her beauty sponge didn’t look “too bad” after using the “cute, fun, and girly gadget,” she doesn’t recommend the toy for daily use as a brush cleaner.
- Watch Davis’ video below to see her full experience using the miniature washing machine.
