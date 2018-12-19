Toyota partners Grab for fleet management, insurance and vehicle maintenance in Singapore

Toyota agent Borneo Motors is offering vehicle maintenance service to 1,500 Toyota vehicles owned by Grab. Singapore Press Holdings

Toyota Motor is partnering Grab to provide a one-of-a-kind vehicle maintenance service to 1,500 cars in the ride-hailing company’s fleet in Singapore.

Borneo Motors Singapore (BMS), the sole distributor for Toyota in Singapore, said on Tuesday (Dec 18) that the new Total-care Service will allow both companies to share vehicle data on a common information platform, and collaborate on various services such as fleet management, automotive insurance and vehicle maintenance.

The Total-care Service will be offered through Grab’s subsidiary GrabRentals, and will start rolling out early next year. It was developed by Toyota specially for ride-hailing companies.

The entire maintenance process supposedly takes only 30 minutes, and will allow Toyota to collect driver and car data.

Driving data will be collected by Toyota’s in-vehicle data transmission device, TransLog, and sent to the shared information platform.

Maintenance for each vehicle will be optimised based on driving and vehicle condition data. Also, Grab said that the driving data collected will also be used to improve driver safety.

Grab drivers simply send their vehicles to the Intensive Care Stall (ICS), where technicians will work on various aspects of the car. According to BMS, the ICS allows for reduced vehicle downtime and lower maintenance cost.

This could potentially provide safer rides, and bring higher maintenance efficiency and ease of convenience to Grab drivers, BMS added.

This move follows Toyota’s US$1 billion investment into Grab, announced in June.

Grab and Toyota said in a joint statement on Tuesday that they will work together to increase the share of Toyota vehicles in Grab’s fleet in the region by 25 per cent by 2020.

Toyota’s affiliated insurance company Aioi Nissay Dowa Insurance will offer telematics-based automotive insurance to GrabRentals. This will allow a reduction in insurance premium.

Since the launch of telematics on Grab’s driver app last year, there has been a 50 per cent reduction in speeding incidents and 20 per cent reduction in hard braking and sudden acceleration, according to the firm.

