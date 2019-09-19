Toys R Us is making another comeback with immersive stores that have massive toys and interactive playrooms

caption The new stores will be open for a limited time in locations in Atlanta and Chicago. source The Toys R Us Adventure

Toys R Us‘ new parent company, Tru Kids Brands, is partnering with experiential retail company Candytopia to introduce a new store concept, the companies announced in a press release on Thursday.

“The Toys R Us Adventure” will have two locations – in Chicago and Atlanta – and will feature more than a dozen interactive play rooms.

Toys R Us liquidated in 2018. Tru Kids absorbed the company in February with plans to resurrect the brand.

“As we focus on bringing a reimagined Toys R Us to the United States, we believe this live experience coupled with our new experiential retail stores will attract families from around the world and create a unique opportunity to rediscover the magic of this beloved family brand,” Tru Kids CEO Richard Barry said in a statement.

Toys R Us is back. And this time, it’s with a brand-new store concept.

Toys R Us’ parent company Tru Kids is partnering with Candytopia to debut a new immersive store experience, the companies announced in a press release on Thursday.

Dubbed “The Toys R Us Adventure,” the experiential stores will have locations in Chicago and Atlanta and feature more than a dozen interactive play rooms, larger-than-life toys, and installations featuring Geoffrey, the brand’s beloved giraffe mascot.

“The Toys R Us brand was built upon celebrating the joys of childhood and we are thrilled to partner with the creatives behind Candytopia to introduce an exciting new way to play for guests of all ages,” Tru Kids CEO Richard Barry said in a press release.

“As we focus on bringing a reimagined Toys R Us to the United States, we believe this live experience coupled with our new experiential retail stores will attract families from around the world and create a unique opportunity to rediscover the magic of this beloved family brand.”

After filing for bankruptcy in 2017 and liquidating in 2018, Toys R Us was absorbed by Tru Kids Brands in February. Tru Kids announced in July that it would open two stores in high-end malls, where all sales would go to manufacturers that would be paying for space and services.

Candytopia has sold out its limited-time, candy-themed sensory experiences across the country.

“At Candytopia, we have made it our mission to spread joy and fun as a multi-sensory destination for all,” Candytopia CEO John Goodman said in the press release.

“We are honored to be powering a new one of a kind experience with Toys R Us allowing us to dream big, play big, and create new and lasting memories for guests.”

The new experiential installations will be open for a limited engagement in Chicago at 830 N. Michigan Avenue and in Atlanta at EDENS’ Lenox Marketplace late October and will move to other major US cities in 2020.