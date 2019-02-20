TP-Link’s mesh Wi-Fi routers are on sale for their lowest price ever — they can eliminate dead zones in big homes

The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

source TP-Link

A two-pack of TP-Link’s Deco M9 Wi-Fi routers are on sale for $207.99 (originally $299.99) until February 21 at 3 a.m. EST.

This is the lowest price the routers have ever been, thanks to a Deal of the Day promotion on Amazon.

We’ve tested these routers, and we highly recommend them thanks to their fast speeds, ease of setup, and well-designed app.

The routers have a combined range of 4,500 square feet, come bundled with antivirus and anti-malware software, and have a ZigBee antenna that lets you directly set up and manage smart home accessories.

A two-pack of TP-Link’s Deco M9 routers is $92 off until February 21 at 3 a.m EST because of a Deal of the Day promotion on Amazon. This brings the routers down to $207.99 from the original price tag of $299.99 for a total savings of $92. This is the lowest price the routers have ever been.

If you’re stuck with the Wi-Fi router your cable company gave you and you want a major upgrade, you should take advantage of this discount. TP-Link’s routers are only going to be on sale today until 3 a.m. EST tomorrow, so don’t wait too long.

An Insider Picks writer reviewed the Deco M9 routers last year and gave them a glowing recommendation. He was particularly impressed with how easy the routers were to set up, the speedy connection they provided for all of his tech, and TP-Link’s well-designed app. His review was published when the Deco M9 routers were at their full price, but he still thought they were worth the money.

TP-Link’s Deco M9 routers excel in three important areas: security, connectivity, and smart home compatibility.

These two routers create a “mesh network,” which means they connect to one another from different parts of your home to spread Wi-Fi evenly, so you don’t have to worry about hitting an internet dead zone. A pair of Deco M9 routers can provide a strong Wi-Fi signal for an area of up to 4,500 square feet, which is enough to cover most apartments and homes.

They’re equipped to handle more than 100 connections at once and have a maximum speed of 1.5Gbps, so you won’t have to worry about overloading them if you have a lot of gadgets, or slowing them down if you use a bunch of them at once.

To keep that connection secure, the Deco M9 routers have a suite of antivirus and anti-malware software called HomeCare built into them. HomeCare is constantly updated to prevent the latest cyber threats from getting onto your network and infecting your machines. Think of it this way: Instead of having to worry about dealing with a virus once it’s on your computer, the routers will stop it from being able to get there in the first place.

Finally, the Deco M9 routers have a built-in ZigBee antenna, which lets you set up and manage certain smart home accessories, like Philips Hue Bulbs, without plugging in a dedicated hub. The setup process is handled inside TP-Link’s app, but once the accessory is connected, you can control them with smart speakers like the Amazon Echo.

TP-Link’s Deco M9 routers have excellent range and speeds, can keep your devices protected from nasty bugs, and help you make your smart home a little less complicated to manage. But they’re only on sale until 3 a.m. EST, so if you want mesh routers with all of those features, you need to act fast.