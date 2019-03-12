Private equity giant TPG has put a top exec on leave after he was charged in a college admissions scandal

Private equity firm TPG has placed William ‘Bill’ McGlashan on leave after he was among dozens of people indicted by the FBI Tuesday in an alleged scheme to get students into elite colleges.

McGlashan founded TPG Growth and the Rise Fund, which invests in companies trying to solve social and environmental problems. His duties will now be handled by TPG cofounder Jim Coulter.

Private equity giant TPG has placed William ‘Bill’ McGlashan on leave after he was among dozens of business leaders and Hollywood celebrities indicted by the FBI in an alleged scheme to get students into elite colleges.

McGlashan is the founder and managing partner of TPG Growth, which makes investments in growth equity and middle market buyouts. He’s also cofounder and CEO of the Rise Fund, an investment fund focused on companies trying to tackle social and environmental issues.

McGlashan allegedly had discussions with an unnamed individual who participated in the scheme, dubbed “CW-1” in the indictment. CW-1 created “a fake football profile using Photoshop software” so that McGlashan’s son could be enlisted as a “purported football recruit,” according to court documents.

“As a result of the charges of personal misconduct against Bill McGlashan, we have placed Mr. McGlashan on indefinite administrative leave effective immediately,” a TPG spokesman said in a statement.

TPG has more than $100 billion in assets, with the growth fund holding $13.2 billion in assets, according to the company’s website. TPG cofounder Jim Coulter will become interim managing partner for both funds, according to the spokesman.

Business leaders and Hollywood celebrities are among those accused of paying bribes to get their children into elite universities including Georgetown, Stanford, and Yale. Some parents are accused of having their children recruited as Division 1 athletes, regardless of athletic abilities, while others are accused of having stand-ins take SAT and ACT exams for their children.

Madeline Shi contributed reporting.

