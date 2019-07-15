TPG Telecom responds to study on lagging mobile speeds, says its overall network optimisation not completed yet

On July 11, UK mobile analytics company Opensignal reported that TPG telco users experienced a download speed of 26.1Mbps, which was significantly slower than Singtel, StarHub and M1. The Straits Times

TPG Telecom has responded to a study which found that its users were experiencing significantly slower download and upload speeds compared to Singtel, StarHub and M1.

In an email response sent on Monday (July 15), Richard Tan – the general manager of TPG Singapore – told Business Insider that TPG lagged behind the other three operators in terms of mobile speeds because the telco is still in its trial phase.

Additionally, TPG – which is Singapore’s fourth telco – has not yet enabled all its network features nor completed overall network optimisation, Tan said.

On July 11, UK mobile analytics company Opensignal reported that TPG telco users experienced a download speed of 26.1Mbps. This was significantly slower than Singtel, StarHub and M1, which recorded speeds of 42.5Mbps, 39.5Mbps and 36.1Mbps respectively.

The upload speed experienced by TPG users was also slower, at 5.1Mbps, compared to Singtel, StarHub and M1’s 12.7Mbps, 12.4Mbps and 13.4Mbps.

However, the study also found that the telco’s users had a mobile video experience that was “extremely similar” to users of other operators.

In response to the results, Tan said that TPG has the advantage of a “no network legacy”.

“The result is a reflection of our efforts to bring a superior video, gaming and audio streaming experience to our subscribers,” Tan said.

According to Tan, the telco is currently “deepening and enhancing our coverage to provide a better user experience and at the same time optimising the network for superior speeds.”

