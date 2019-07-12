TPG Telecom users experience slower downloads and uploads compared to Singtel, StarHub and M1, study claims

The report, published on Thursday (July 11), also found that TPG users experienced an average upload speed of 5.1 Mbps – also much lower than the other telcos’ speeds of between 12.4 Mbps to 13.4 Mbps. The Straits Times

It looks like Singapore’s fourth telco is experiencing some teething issues.

Apparently, TPG Telecom users are lagging behind users of the other three established telcos in Singapore, a study by UK tech company Opensignal has found.

Opensignal said that the study conducted from February to May found that the telco’s users experienced slower download and upload speeds as compared to Singtel, StarHub and M1.

While the three established telcos recorded download speeds of 42.5Mbps, 39.5Mbps and 36.1Mbps respectively, TPG’s download speeds were significantly slower at 26.1mbps.

The report, published on Thursday (July 11), also found that TPG users experienced an average upload speed of 5.1 Mbps – also much lower than the other telcos’ speeds of between 12.4 Mbps to 13.4 Mbps.

When compared to global findings published by Opensignal for the first quarter of 2019, TPG’s recorded download speed was similar to Taiwan’s 26.6 Mpbs, which ranked 18th globally. Its upload speed was also lower than Hong Kong’s average of 7.1Mbps, which ranked 31st globally.

Weaker signal compared to others

According to Opensignal, TPG’s users also experienced non-working mobile signals 4.5 per cent of the time, while Singtel users experienced the same just 1 per cent of the time.

The latest report also noted that differences in working mobile signals might not seem like much when people are in a place with good signals. However, the small differences will be more significant when users move around places such as shopping malls and especially on on the train.

Fairly good video experience

On a more positive note, the study revealed that TPG users had a mobile video experience that was “extremely similar” to users of other operators.

TPG scored 69.4 for video experience, closely following Singtel, StarHub and M1’s 70.3, 69.7, and 71.1 respectively.

Even though the three leading operators have managed to “successfully differentiate from TPG” with their mobile speeds and time with a working signal, Opensignal said that “the small difference in mobile video experience shows that no operator in Singapore can afford to be complacent”.

Business Insider has reached out to TPG for comments.

