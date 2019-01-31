Tracee Ellis Ross follows the fitness routine beloved by celebrities. Here’s how the actress stays in killer shape

caption Tracee Ellis Ross works hard to stay in tip top shape. source Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Tracee Ellis Ross is an actress known best for her roles on “black-ish” and “Girlfriends.”

She’s also passionate about her fitness routine, which she frequently Instagrams and discusses in interviews.

Ross’ workout routine includes weightlifting, personal training, and classes at the Tracy Anderson Method.

Chances are good that you know about Tracee Ellis Ross. It could be from her starring roles in “black-ish” and “Girlfriends,” her hosting gigs, or the fact that she happens to be Diana Ross‘ daughter.

And, if you follow her on Instagram or keep up with her interviews, you’ll know she is also extremely fit. Ross is candid about her exercise routine, both in interviews and on Instagram, where she frequently posts videos of her workouts and techniques.

So, what exactly does she do to stay fit? Read on to find out.

She does workouts that make her feel good

For Ross, that’s usually the Tracy Anderson Method, a workout studio started by celebrity trainer Tracy Anderson. (Meghan Markle, Gwyneth Paltrow, Jennifer Lopez, and pretty much every celebrity you’ve ever heard of are also Tracy Anderson enthusiasts.)

According to the studio’s website, the Tracy Anderson Method offers a variety of classes that focus on accessory muscles, the smaller muscles in the body that don’t get as much attention as larger ones like biceps and glutes.

“I have to say that Tracy Anderson’s workout the last five years has been really good for me,” she said in an interview with Health magazine in 2017. “I love the studio atmosphere, I love how beautiful and sexy and long and strong I look when I work out, and I love the loud music.”

Ross will often Instagram her classes at the Tracy Anderson Method, too.

She does weight training

Ross has also posted about going to Heart and Hustle, an exclusive personal training studio in Los Angeles that refers to its trainers as “respectable educators.” In one Instagram post of her workout at Heart and Hustle, she did squats with a kettlebell, bicep curls, and alternating lunges on a platform.

She pays particular attention to her glutes

caption Ross has said her aim is “lifted and full” glutes. source Christopher Polk/Getty Images

In Health, Ross said she and her trainer target her glutes to ensure it looks “lifted and full.” To accomplish this, she does lunges, deadlifts, and squats – often with added weight.

In an Instagram story (captured forever in gif form by Vogue), Ross did squats at Heart and Hustle with padded weights on her shoulders.

She usually works out three or four times a week

Ross says she tries to exercise at least three or four times a week. She takes breaks (especially during filming for “black-ish”) but she likes to stay consistent with her workouts for the physical and mental benefits.

“Sometimes I take a little break, but the truth is, I feel the best when I work out,” she told Health.

After a long break, she’ll work out more frequently

After a three week-long exercise hiatus, due to being “underwater” filming “black-ish,” Ross posted an Instagram video of herself covered in sweat and doing what appears to be a weighted hip abduction and extension. According to Shape, the move targets the glutes, hamstrings, quads, and core.

Ross implied she was doing it to make up for lost time.

“I will be doing five in a row, one day off and then another five in a row,” she wrote in the caption. “I’m not f—– around!”

She prioritizes sleep

Ross is dedicated to a consistent workout routine, but she also makes sure to get enough sleep.

“We’ve been working 15 hours on [Black-ish] and our call time is 6 a.m. but I get excited if I have a 7:30, 8 a.m. call time ’cause I work out at 5:30 or 6,” she told Vibe in 2015. “I can’t get it in everyday because when you’re over 40 – I’m 42 – you gotta get your sleep.”

Ross is right. As INSIDER previously reported, getting adequate sleep has been shown to help with muscle building, muscle recovery, and obesity and diabetes prevention.

Now, at 46, Ross is still committed to her sleep.

“The biggest thing is I get my sleep,” she told Health. “Sometimes it’s not eight hours, but my sleep is sacred to me.” Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more.