Trade tensions and technology tackled head-on at MIPIM Asia 2018

HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – November 30, 2018 – Hundreds of movers and shakers from APAC’s fast-paced real estate industry assembled for the region’s premier property summit, MIPIM Asia.

More than 900 industry leaders, representing 570 firms from 36 countries, descended on the Grand Hyatt Hong Kong, on November 27-28, for the must-attend annual event.

Technology and trade tensions were among the recurring themes throughout the packed programme of presentations, panel talks and keynotes, which welcomed more than 90 speakers appearing across six stages.

Headline speaker Ronnie C Chan tackled current affairs head-on in a hard-hitting talk entitled The China Growth Story: How Will it be Impacted by the US-China Trade War?

“Trade is not a big deal — everybody will lose, but as far as China is concerned, it won’t hurt that much,” Chan reassured attendees. “Like it or not we live in a ‘G2’ world — but it does not have to be a bipolar world. Many, many issues cannot be resolved unless we work together — we can compete in tech and trade, and be friends too. That is the world we’re looking for.”

Also among the star attractions were Google geospatial technologist Ed Parsons, TripAdvisor‘s Head of Destination Marketing APAC Sarah Mathews, and leading China expert Dr Jonathan Woetzel, a director at McKinsey & Company.

Hard questions were also asked about the prospect for investment in post-Brexit Britain at the UK: Still Great Tomorrow? session — but a robust argument was put forward by the heavyweight panel, which included British representation from Birmingham City Council Leader Ian Ward and Department for International Trade Senior Advisor Sir Edward Lister.

MIPIM’s global director Ronan Vaspart laid out the conference theme Invest in a Better Tomorrow, telling delegates that MIPIM Asia would “invite you to imagine the world in 2030”, while a touch of star power came from TV host Desmond So.





Mr Vaspart said: “Once again MIPIM Asia has proved itself to be the must-attend event for property professionals across the Asia Pacific region.





“Over the past two days we’ve heard some fascinating insights from some of the most important voices in the industry, as well as considering fresh perspectives and embracing voices from the world of retail, technology, proptech and more.





“And of course we’ve offered invaluable opportunities for networks to be built and contacts to be forged — and hopefully, soon, for deals to be struck.”

The annual Meet the Chairmen session offered investors frank advice and learned predictions from an established panel of industry leaders, which included: Kenneth Gaw, President and Managing Principle of Gaw Capital; George Hongchoy, CEO of Link Asset Management Ltd; Nigel Slattery, founder and CEO of the Slattery Property Group and François Trausch, Global CEO of Allianz Real Estate and Andrew Weir, KMPG’s Global Chair of Real Estate and Construction, all moderated by Mingtiandi founder Michael Cole.

Dealmakers had plenty more to chew on at a series of compelling talks as part of the dedicated Investment tract, which attracted seasoned industry types for a round of insightful sessions focusing on the prospects and opportunities for the region’s property market — such as Key Investment Trends in Asia Pacific, Investment Strategies in Top Markets in Asia Pacific and Asian Cities: Investment & Opportunities Outlook.

Meanwhile Europe was declared very much open for business at the BRI: European Opportunities panel, which hosted speakers from four key European cities — London, Paris, Amsterdam and Moscow — to talk about the prospects for investment in light of China’s ongoing Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), a multi-billion dollar cross-border programme of infrastructure development in Asia and Africa.

Guests were invited to imagine the cities and homes of the future at a series of sessions dedicated to innovation and trends, such as co-living which was discussed at Housing Trends for the Future, and co-working at the Flexible Workspaces: Revolution of the Office Market panel talk.

Opening the programme on November 27, Dr Jonathan Woetzel, outlined his predictions in a fascinating keynote entitled Smart Cities: For a More Liveable Future.

“I can already see that people have different reactions to that subject,” he quipped, taking to the stage. “There’s so much noise around smart cities, so much hype — but it’s important to get the facts. That’s what this is about: The facts.”

MIPIM Asia also hosted the dedicated Retail Forum offshoot, powered by MIPIM sister show MAPIC. Highlights included the opening Retail Property Outlook panel featuring Nicholas Bradstreet of Savills, Michael Ross, Vice Chairman of CP Group and Chris Wu, Managing Director of Chongbang Group.

Retailers also flocked to hear the thoughts of Dr William Lo, Vice Chairman of China’s largest toy retailer, Kidsland. “I don’t believe physical retail will die, especially in Asia,” said Lo. “In Hong Kong we live in very small spaces, we need to go out, so the shopping mall is very important.”

MIPIM Proptech Asia: On the Road to a Bright Feature

Taking place concurrently to MIPIM Asia was the first edition of MIPIM Proptech Asia — a regional spin on the thriving property technology summit, following from successful editions of flagship MIPIM Proptech NYC and this year’s debut MIPIM Proptech Europe.

The standalone programme launched a day earlier on November 26, with a networking event and keynote speech from Carrie Law, CEO of China’s largest international property portal, Juwai. Other speakers who appeared as part of this dedicated series included Microsoft‘s Wincy Chan, Anuj Nangpal of JLL Spark, Knotel‘s Ed Shenderovich and Andrew Young of Sino Land Company — who all participated in the optimistic opening panel talk Proptech: On the Road to a Bright Future.

The MIPIM Startup Competition saw six fledging firms serve up energetic, reality TV-esque pitches to an expert judging panel — made up of Hong Kong King Wai Group’s Antonio Chan, Jayne Chan of InvestHK’s StartmeupHK, Real Estech co-founder Vincent Pavanello and Christopher Tay of sponsors Union Investment Real Estate — all conducted by the upbeat personality of Master of Ceremonies Aaron Block, Co-founder and Managing Director of MIPIM Proptech global partners Metaprop NYC.

The winning entrants NEOMA & Untitled Group will now be invited to compete in the global MIPIM Startup Competition finals, at the flagship MIPIM summit — which celebrates its 30th anniversary in Cannes on 12-15 March 2019.

