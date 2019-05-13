China fires back at the US with new tariffs on thousands of American products

China said on Monday it would levy new duties on thousands of American products.

That came days after the US hiked tariff rates on $200 billion worth of Chinese imports.

The tariffs are set to take effect on June 1.

Visit Markets Insider’s homepage for more stories.

China said on Monday it would levy new duties on thousands of American products, days after the US hiked tariff rates on $200 billion worth of Chinese imports.

China’s Ministry of Finance said it will impose a 25% tariff on 2,493 goods starting June 1, according to Bloomberg. Nearly 1,100 products will be subject to a 20% duty, while more than 1,000 will face an import tax of between 5% and 10%.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

Here’s a timeline of the US-China trade war so far: