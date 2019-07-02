Trader Joe’s and Green Giant vegetables are being recalled over listeria fears

caption Some vegetables sold at Trader Joe’s, Stop & Shop, Shaws, and other grocery chains are being recalled because of listeria fears. source Growers Express

Vegetables from the Trader Joe’s, Green Giant Fresh, Growers Express, and Signature Farms brands are being recalled because of listeria concerns.

The recall affects packaged butternut squash, cauliflower, and zucchini sold at many grocers including Trader Joe’s, Stop & Shop, and Shaws.

Trader Joe’s is recalling butternut-squash spirals with a sell-by date of June 28 and zucchini spirals with a sell-by date of June 27.

On Monday, the US Food and Drug Association announced that Growers Express was recalling some vegetables sold under the Green Giant Fresh, Growers Express, Signature Farms, and Trader Joe’s brands.

At issue are packaged butternut squash, cauliflower, and zucchini. The products are being recalled because of the risk of potential Listeria monocytogenes contamination.

Trader Joe’s customers should dispose of butternut-squash spirals with a sell-by date of June 28 and zucchini spirals with a sell-by date of June 27. The FDA has a full list of Signature Farms, Green Giant Fresh, and Growers Express products being recalled.

All recalled products originate from a Grower Express facility in Biddeford, Maine. The company said it voluntarily recalled the products after a sample tested by the Massachusetts Department of Health came up positive for listeria.

“We are deep sanitizing the entire facility and our line equipment, as well as conducting continued testing on top of our usual battery of sanitation and quality and safety tests before resuming production,” Tom Byrne, the president of Growers Express, said in a statement.

Listeria infections are typically caused by eating contaminated food. Most healthy people under the age of 65 will have symptoms such as diarrhea and fever, though these infections are rarely diagnosed.

The infection is much more dangerous for older adults, people with weakened immune systems, and pregnant people. Listeria infection while pregnant can result in miscarriages, stillbirths, and newborn death.