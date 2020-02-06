I went to Trader Joe’s, Whole Foods, and Wegmans to see which store had the best frozen-food dinner for under $10 and decided that my heart and money would stay with Trader Joe’s

caption There were lots of delicious frozen foods to try. source Priscilla Zhu/Business Insider

Whole Foods, Trader Joe’s, and Wegmans are all often crowded with loyal shoppers, and many of them go for the stores’ frozen foods.

As a frozen-food fan who frequently shops at Trader Joe’s, I decided to try two frozen-food products from each grocer to see if a switch was necessary.

Despite there being some healthy and tasty options at Whole Foods and Wegmans, I stand firm as a Trader Joe’s fan for its products’ unique and sophisticated flavors, large servings, and unbeatable prices.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Demand for convenient and high-quality frozen foods is growing globally, and millennials, especially those with children, have become the core market for frozen food, according to a report from the American Frozen Food Institute and the Food Marketing Institute cited by Grocery Dive.

And among all frozen foods sold in 2018, sales of store-exclusive labels grew more quickly than manufacturers’ brands, the report found.

Whole Foods, Trader Joe’s, and Wegmans all have their own frozen-food products in addition to carrying other brands. Trader Joe’s, in particular, is well regarded for its varied frozen-food section. In many major US cities, fans of the chain’s products are willing to wait in lines that weave through the store like a never-ending maze.

I’m one of those Trader Joe’s frozen-food fanatics, but I usually stick to those I’ve already tried and enjoyed. I decided to open myself to more options to see if there were better choices out there.

I went to Whole Foods, Wegmans and Trader Joe’s with only $10 in hand and bought ingredients for a two-course meal at each of them. Though Whole Foods and Wegmans drew me in with some tasty and healthy products, my heart and money stay with Trader Joe’s for its products’ unique and sophisticated flavor, large servings, and unbeatable prices.

Here’s how my test went:

Since most of the frozen-food products at the three grocers are priced under or around $5, I decided to buy myself a two-course dinner. I spent $8.98 at Wegmans, $8.39 at Whole Foods, and $8.28 at Trader Joe’s.

source Priscilla Zhu/Business Insider

On day one, I tried Whole Foods. I was excited on my way home, knowing that the microwave would get my dinner ready in less than 10 minutes while I sprawled out on my sofa.

source Priscilla Zhu/Business Insider

My entrée was a steak and potato pot pie. It only took three and a half minutes to prepare this, but it looked quite fancy.

source Priscilla Zhu/Business Insider

As soon as I stuck my fork in the pie, I saw a big chunk of beef covered in shiny, tempting sauce. Meat always cheers me up, especially when it’s as tender as this chunk was.

source Priscilla Zhu/Business Insider

As someone who has a huge appetite, this rich visual of the stuffing is what I need.

source Priscilla Zhu/Business Insider

Though the inside was not as juicy as the picture on the packaging suggested, the combination was not dry or tough at all. And since it wasn’t so juicy, the pie crust remained crisp.

source have a lot inside

As I reached my last bite, I realized the pie’s biggest downfall: The outside turned cold easily while the inside stayed warm, which destroyed the perfect balance.

source Priscilla Zhu/Business Insider

I moved on to my main dish, a taco bowl. I loved that it came with a microwaveable bowl. No dish washing afterwards. Hurrah!

source Priscilla Zhu/Business Insider

To be honest, I was expecting a Chipotle-style taco bowl that was both tasty and filling, but this bowl made me feel like I was on a diet. And, it had way more moisture in it than any taco bowl I’d ever seen.

source Priscilla Zhu/Business Insider

It had a very unique fusion of Mexican and Chinese flavors. First, it was that familiar taste I’d expect from the beans and the fajita sauce. Then, as I got to the chicken, the soft texture and the slightly spicy flavor reminded me of Chinese cuisines.

source Priscilla Zhu/Business Insider

But I’m not complaining. I thought the taste — especially that of the chicken — was fantastic, even though some large chicken chunks did not seem fully cooked after the instructed microwaving time.

source Priscilla Zhu/Business Insider

In general, Whole Foods’ frozen foods really suited my taste and made me feel healthier than ever. But one fatal flaw stopped me from buying them again: They are simply not enough to fill my stomach.

source Priscilla Zhu/Business Insider

On day two, I switched to Wegmans. After tasting the store’s mind-blowing prepared foods, I had high expectations.

source Priscilla Zhu/Business Insider

And once again, Wegmans blew me away with this blend of rustic potatoes and button mushrooms. I mean, first of all, doesn’t it look like something you’d have at a quality restaurant?

source Priscilla Zhu/Business Insider

And it tasted like it, too. I was worried that the potatoes might be tough, as the heating process took away some of the moisture inside, but they tasted just perfect.

source Priscilla Zhu/Business Insider

The sauce was also refreshing. It tasted like I had just cooked this with fresh ingredients from the market instead of taking it out from the freezer.

source Priscilla Zhu/Business Insider

The potatoes were the best I’d had in months. I found myself smashing three of them together, like how I eat good fries.

source Priscilla Zhu/Business Insider

As sides, the asparagus and mushrooms did not have much flavor, which was probably all absorbed by the potatoes.

source Priscilla Zhu/Business Insider

I was ready to convert to Wegmans fandom until I tried the vegetable fried rice.

source Priscilla Zhu/Business Insider

All I could say was that it tasted really healthy because it was super light. It was almost just the original taste of each ingredient, which is not really my preference.

source Priscilla Zhu/Business Insider

But, I did like the onions inside. They expanded the flavor of the dish.

source Priscilla Zhu/Business Insider

The egg was even more disappointing. It tasted like it was half raw, and it was hard to chew.

source Priscilla Zhu/Business Insider

Though the serving size of Wegmans’ dishes was quite satisfactory, the roller-coaster experience stopped me from wanting to make a permanent switch.

source Priscilla Zhu/Business Insider

Finally, on day three, I tried two new products from my favorite, Trader Joe’s.

source Priscilla Zhu/Business Insider

My entrée was French onion soup. I’d heard so many good things about it from Trader Joe’s employees, so I decided to finally give it a try.

source Priscilla Zhu/Business Insider

The visual changed drastically after the five-minute microwaving. It looked a little gross, but I was completely tempted by the smell.

source Priscilla Zhu/Business Insider

My first spoonful tasted like heaven. I thought it was even better than one I had had at a restaurant the other day. That cost me $8, and this was $4.99 for two soups.

source Priscilla Zhu/Business Insider

I just wished there was more cheese in it.

source Priscilla Zhu/Business Insider

The portion size was also right on point for an entrée, enough to warm my stomach and fully activate my taste buds, but not too much to be cloying.

source Priscilla Zhu/Business Insider

Then I was ready for the main dish, Japanese style fried rice. I only heated up half of the bag because the serving size is enormous.

source Priscilla Zhu/Business Insider

The fried rice brought the meal to the next level. The flavor was unique and deep.

source Priscilla Zhu/Business Insider

I thought it was the tofu and seaweed inside that were doing the magic.

source Priscilla Zhu/Business Insider

The rice was not very soft, but it was chewy and slightly sticky, which is not the usual texture that fried rice has. I couldn’t help but fall for it.

source Priscilla Zhu/Business Insider

The only thing I disliked about this dish was the beans. They had no flavor and tasted raw.

source Priscilla Zhu/Business Insider

My stomach and heart were full of satisfaction and happiness after the $8.28 meal. And I even had another half saved for the next day.

source Priscilla Zhu/Business Insider

For me, Trader Joe’s really blew the competition out of the water. Its products had a high-quality flavor, plus the large serving size satisfied my stomach and the low price comforted my wallet. And that’s everything I’ve ever wanted from frozen foods.