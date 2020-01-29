These are the 9 best products to get at Trader Joe’s right now, according to customers

By
Shoshy Ciment, Business Insider US
-

The interior of a New York City Trader Joe's.

The interior of a New York City Trader Joe’s.
Shoshy Ciment/Business Insider
  • Trader Joe’s is a beloved, nautical-themed grocery chain.
  • The grocer is known for its wide array of products included in its own in-house label.
  • Here are the 9 items that customers love most at Trader Joe’s, according to the chain’s 11th annual customer choice awards.
  • Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Trader Joe’s is famous for its wide array of in-house products.

The quirky grocer’s in-house label has the dual benefit of helping keep costs low while offering shoppers unique products that might be harder to find at a typical grocery store.

The chain announced on Monday the results of its 11th annual customer choice awards, which listed the top products in nine categories according to shoppers’ votes.

The favorite overall product was the chain’s “Everything But The Bagel” sesame seasoning blend.

Here’s the full list of winning products:

Favorite overall product: “Everything But The Bagel” sesame seasoning blend

Amazon

Favorite entrée: Mandarin orange chicken

Erin McDowell/Business Insider

Favorite vegan or vegetarian item: Cauliflower gnocchi

Erin McDowell/Business Insider

Favorite sweet treat: Dark chocolate peanut butter cups

Trader Joe’s

Favorite snack: Plantain chips

Amazon

Favorite beverage: Non-dairy oat beverage

Hollis Johnson

Favorite produce: Avocados

Shoshy Ciment/Business Insider

Favorite cheese: Unexpected cheddar

Trader Joe’s

Favorite home, bath, or beauty product: Scented candles

Shoshy Ciment/Business Insider