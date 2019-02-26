caption Trader Joe’s Cookie Butter can be eaten straight from the jar or used in baking. source Sarah Schmalbruch / INSIDER

Trader Joe’s is known for having unique products.

The brand’s cookie butter is a favorite as is their deep-dish cookie.

Trader Joe’s cauliflower gnocchi is healthier than its potato-filled alternative and was met with rave reviews.

Trader Joe’s is a nationwide grocery store unlike any other. Founded in the 1950s, Trader Joe’s offers shoppers “hard-to-find, great-tasting foods.” In addition to offering grocery goods you probably can’t find elsewhere, the popular store is relatively affordable.

Offering groceries suited for omnivores, vegans, and gluten-free dieters alike, here are 10 incredible foods you can only get at Trader Joe’s.

Trader Joe’s Cauliflower Gnocchi is a healthier take on pasta.

caption The cauliflower gnocchi can be prepared just like regular gnocchi. source Trader Joe’s

This Trader Joe’s specialty product is created without dairy, eggs, sugar, or wheat.

According to Trader Joe’s website, the cauliflower gnocchi only has 140 calories per serving and is said to be lighter and healthier than its potato-filled alternative. Despite it being made primarily of cauliflower, many people on the internet said it tastes just like the real deal.

Perhaps that’s why it was a runner-up favorite entree on Trader Joe’s 10th annual list of customer favorites.

Trader Joe’s Cookie Butter is iconic for a reason.

caption Shoppers can buy either smooth or crunchy cookie butter. source Trader Joe’s

Trader Joe’s put cookie butter on the map with their iconic jars of speculoos goodness.

Available in both smooth and crunchy forms, jars of the Belgian-inspired cookie butter are synonymous with the grocery store. Whether you want to eat it plain by the spoonful or bake it into your favorite cookies, the popular treat is worth having in your pantry.

Everything But the Bagel seasoning is versatile.

caption Consider adding the seasoning to sour cream. source Trader Joe’s

Hidden amongst the chili seasoning and cinnamon powder is everyone’s favorite condiment: Everything But the Bagel seasoning. Imitating the toppings of a traditional everything bagel, this seasoning includes plenty of sesame and poppy seeds, garlic, salt, and dried onion. It can be used to top everything from avocado toast to hummus.

You can even make a dip using the seasoning, which was a Trader Joe’s 10th-annual customer choice awards winner.

The Mandarin Orange Chicken is a customer favorite.

caption The chicken can be microwaved or baked. source Trader Joe’s

Once voted Trader Joe’s customer’s overall favorite product, Trader Joe’s Mandarin Orange Chicken is not a product to miss. The product first hit the freezer aisle of the grocery store in 2004 and the fresh flavor of orange, ginger, and garlic have kept fans coming back ever since.

The store also sells a similar vegan-version of this popular product.

Trader Joe’s Deep-Dish Chocolate Chip Cookie claims to feed 10 people.

caption It’s not easy to find a single cookie that can feed a crowd. source Trader Joe’s

Trader Joe’s outdid itself when it started selling this 16-ounce cookie for less than $4. The store’s deep-dish treat comes frozen and pre-baked meaning all you have to do is pop it in the microwave or reheat it in a conventional oven.

Claiming to serve 10 people, Trader Joe’s website recommends serving the cookie with vanilla ice cream.

There’s a reason people love Trader Joe’s Unexpected Cheddar.

caption Trader Joe’s Unexpected Cheddar can be made into a cheese ball. source Trader Joe’s

When it comes to cheese, Trader Joe’s has a wide variety of options ranging from pesto gouda to cookie butter cream cheese. But the overall favorite choice is the store’s unexpected cheddar.

Voted the best cheese in Trader Joe’s annual customer choice awards, the cheese isn’t like cheddar cheese you’ll find elsewhere. According to Trader Joe’s website, it earned its name for its ability to transform in your mouth from tasting like cheddar to tasting like parmesan.

Trader Joe’s Peanut Butter Filled Pretzels are perfectly salty.

caption The snack is proof that peanut butter and pretzels belong together. source Trader Joe’s

Trader Joe’s Peanut Butter Filled Pretzels are many people’s go-to snack for good reason. The crunchy, salty pretzels are filled with creamy peanut butter and perfectly bite-sized making it hard to eat just one.

Perhaps for this reason, the treat has claimed the top snack spot on Trader Joe’s customer favorite awards for three years in a row.

Trader Joe’s Carne Asada Autentica tastes great thrown on a salad or on its own.

caption The meat is quick to cook and incredibly flavorful. source Trader Joe’s

Trader Joe’s Carne Asada Autentica makes flavorful cooking possible at home. The seasoned sirloin comes sliced, refrigerated, and ready to grill. After cooking for approximately three minutes on each side, the meat is ready to be served on a salad, in tacos, or however else you’d like.

The beef, flavored with paprika, cayenne, and cumin, among other spices, was voted a customer favorite.

Even meat-eaters love Trader Joe’s Soy Chorizo.

caption Consider mixing the chorizo with eggs for a high-protein breakfast. source Trader Joe’s

You don’t have to be vegan to enjoy Trader Joe’s ever-popular Soy Chorizo. Ranked one of the best vegetarian/vegan products in the store, people on all diets can enjoy this spicy, soy protein-based product.

Perhaps the best part about the product is its diversity. You can use it on breakfast tacos, homemade burritos, mix it with eggs, or and even pile it on top of nachos.

Trader Joe’s Hatch Chile Mac & Cheese offers a new take on the classic comfort food.

caption Consider adding BBQ pulled pork to your mac & cheese. source Trader Joe’s

Trader Joe’s Hatch Chile Mac & Cheese makes for an incredibly convenient lunch or dinner.

Trader Joe’s uses elbow macaroni and coats it in a rich, cheddar sauce. The kicker, however, is the addition of hatch chiles, which have been pre-roasted. The mix of full-flavored cheese and spicy chile peppers makes this a top choice.