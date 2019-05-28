11 of the best vegan foods at Trader Joe’s

caption Trader Joe’s has a lot of vegan options. source Jonathan Weiss/Shutterstock

Trader Joe’s offers a lot of vegan-friendly products for shoppers.

Some of the best choices include Trader Joe’s Cultured Coconut Milk Yogurts and Soy Creamy Cherry Chocolate Chip Ice Cream.

The brand’s Soy Chorizo and Chicken-less Mandarin Orange Morsels are also great options.

Trader Joe’s has plenty of specialty items and affordable prices that make the nationwide chain so popular. And, fortunately, they offer plenty of foods that those following a vegan diet can enjoy.

A Trader Joe’s representative has confirmed to INSIDER that the following items are vegan, but it’s always wise to double-check the ingredients before trying out a new food.

Here are 11 popular, vegan-friendly items you can buy at Trader Joe’s.

Soy Chorizo is a favorite for vegans who shop at Trader Joe’s.

caption It has a nice kick. source Flickr/Bexx Brown-Spinelli

If you’re looking for a good meat substitute to satiate a craving, Trader Joe’s has you covered. Its soy chorizo is packed with peppers and spices and it is a great addition to rice bowls or stews.

Trader Joe’s vegan mozzarella-style shreds contain no dairy.

caption Trader Joe’s version not pictured. source iStock

If you’re someone who avoids but occasionally craves a cheesy substitute, you might want to try these. The shreds melt easily and some even argue TJ’s vegan cheese shreds are better than the most popular brand names.

Switch up your breakfast with Trader Joe’s Cultured Coconut Milk Yogurt.

caption It’s a coconut-based treat. source Trader Joe’s

The store-brand dairy-free yogurt, which is coconut-based, makes for a great light breakfast or snack. It’s also handy for vegan baking endeavors.

Try new flavors with Trader Joe’s Hummus Quartet.

caption You get a variety of flavors. source Trader Joe’s

Why have just one flavor of hummus when you could have four? The specific flavors included seem to alternate periodically so it’s a great way to taste new flavors.

Bueno Vegan Mochi Ice cream is a fun, non-dairy snack.

caption Bueno’s version not pictured. source iStock

Non-dairy desserts are pretty easy to come by these days, but if it’s mochi ice cream in particular that you’re after, look no further than the aisles of Trader Joe’s. In the frozen section, you can usually find packages of Buono mochi, which are vegan as well as gluten-free.

The brand’s Sprouted Tofu Packs are perfect for meal prepping.

caption It’s organic. source Trader Joe’s

Sprouted tofu cooks similarly to regular tofu but is said to be easier to digest and higher in protein, calcium, and calories. Plus, TJ’s sells these in packs of two, which is convenient for meal prepping and cooking small servings.

Trader Joe’s Organic Popcorn with Olive Oil is the perfect snack.

caption It’s nice and crunchy. source Trader Joe’s

Trader Joe’s sells a pre-popped popcorn that’s butter-free yet flavorful – the brand’s variety is tossed in olive oil, giving it a tasty and vegan-friendly touch of fat.

The brand’s marshmallows are vegan, too.

caption They’re a perfect summer snack. source Trader Joe’s

Fortunately, though many marshmallows are made with animal products like gelatin, TJ’s standard, store-brand marshmallows are vegan-friendly.

The Soy Creamy Cherry Chocolate Chip Ice Cream is nice and sweet.

caption It’s nice and refreshing. source Trader Joe’s

TJ’s been making their Soy Creamy ice cream for years and chances are if you’ve been vegan for a long time, this is one of your old standbys.

Chicken-less Mandarin Orange Morsels go well with rice.

caption It’s a great meal option. source Trader Joe’s

For another quick fix, these soy-based chunks from the freezer section are a tasty and easy protein that can be tossed over rice and vegetables.

Trader Joe’s Vegan Tikka Masala is easy to prepare.

caption You can eat it for lunch or dinner. source traderjoes.com

When you can’t even bring yourself to light the stove, Trader Joe’s even has fully prepared, vegan-friendly frozen meals. The vegan Tikka Masala is a popular choice that’s full of flavor and ready in just minutes.