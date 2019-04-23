I tried Trader Joe’s $3 cauliflower gnocchi, and found it’s much more than a guilt-free alternative to pasta

caption Between the gnocchi’s limited availability and Twitter users’ extremely enthusiastic reviews, I was intrigued and decided to try out Trader Joe’s hot seller for myself. source Meredith Cash/INSIDER

Trader Joe’s sells cauliflower gnocchi that has become a fan-favorite item with shoppers.

The packet says that it has just 140 calories per serving and promises that the cauliflower “masquerades as potato,” so it’s no wonder packages are flying off the shelves.

Between the gnocchi’s limited availability and Twitter users’ extremely enthusiastic reviews, I was intrigued and decided to try Trader Joe’s best-seller for myself.

The gnocchi were light, fluffy, and delicious, and easy to make. I’d recommend trying the cauliflower gnocchi regardless of whether you’re looking for a low-carb pasta substitute.

Trader Joe’s cauliflower gnocchi has become a fan-favorite item with shoppers. The low-carb, gluten-free product is so popular that many shoppers struggle to find it on shelves despite it being stocked at every Trader Joe’s location because stores are often sold out.

According to Trader Joe’s, its cauliflower gnocchi is made of 75% cauliflower, grown in Italy. With just 140 calories per serving and the promise that the cauliflower “masquerades as potato,” it’s no wonder packages are flying off the shelves.

The cauliflower gnocchi has also received rave reviews online. Actress and writer Chrissie Fit described the faux pasta as “fire,” while Twitter users have left extremely enthusiastic reviews; one person said of the gnocchi that it’s “all I want to eat for the rest of my life.”

Between the gnocchi’s limited availability and its abundantly positive reviews, I was intrigued so I tried the Trader Joe’s best-seller myself.

Luckily, I managed to track down the cauliflower gnocchi at my local Trader Joe’s.

A 12-ounce bag of the frozen gnocchi sells for $2.69, so I made my purchase and headed home to make dinner. The gnocchi came frozen and with explicit instructions to cook them directly from their frozen state. I chose to sauté the gnocchi since the packaging recommended that as the preferred method of preparation, and it could not have been a simpler process.

I poured the frozen gnocchi into a non-stick skillet, added 1/4 cup of water as instructed, and cooked the gnocchi on medium heat until the water evaporated, which the packaging correctly suggested would take six to eight minutes.

After that, I opted to add two tablespoons of olive oil to the skillet and sautéed the gnocchi until they were golden-brown on all sides, which, in my experience, took longer than the five extra minutes recommended on the packaging.

I let the gnocchi cool for a bit before tossing them in an olive oil-based pasta sauce, seasoning them lightly with a mix of spices and herbs, and sprinkling some Parmesan cheese on top. I guessed that opting for a minimally overpowering sauce would allow for the true flavors of the cauliflower gnocchi to shine through.

The gnocchi were light, fluffy, and delicious. Although they didn’t taste exactly like typical gnocchi made with potatoes, I actually found them to be a bit less dense and more palatable. In my experience, the Trader Joe’s pasta also did not taste like cauliflower, which was particuarly impressive considering what a large proportion of the pasta is made of the vegetable.

In my opinion, the only aspect of the Trader Joe’s cauliflower gnocchi that seemed a bit misleading was the listed portion size. While 140 calories for an entire meal sounds very promising, in practice it was not nearly filling enough for me. Still, the two-and-a-half servings that come in each package only amount to 330 calories, and that was more than enough for my dinner.

Ultimately, I would recommend trying Trader Joe’s cauliflower gnocchi whether or not you’re looking for a low-carb pasta substitute. The gnocchi is flavorful and perfect as a main course or as a side dish, and it is incredibly quick and simple to prepare. For that reason, I’ll certainly be incorporating it into my regular cooking rotation.