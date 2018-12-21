RxBars are being recalled from Trader Joe’s after customers with peanut allergies alerted the protein bar maker that products could contain undeclared nuts

caption Trader Joe’s is recalling RxBars. source Facebook/RXBAR

RxBars are being recalled from stores including Trader Joe’s due to concerns that they may contain peanuts that were not mentioned on the list of ingredients.

Certain Chocolate Sea Salt and Coconut Chocolate RxBars are being recalled over peanut concerns.

RxBar recalled the bars after being alerted of the problem by shoppers with peanut allergies.

Trader Joe’s is recalling RxBars due to concerns over undeclared peanuts.

On Thursday, the grocery chain and RxBar announced they were recalling two variations of the protein bar as they may contain trace amounts of peanuts, which were not mentioned on the list of ingredients. The affected bars include Chocolate Sea Salt and Coconut Chocolate RxBars.

RxBar said it identified the potential for contamination after being contacted by consumers with peanut allergies.

The impacted bars were produced over the course of six days in August, RxBar told Business Insider in a statement.

“We identified the potential for peanut in these two flavors with ‘Best By’ dates of June 10, 2019 to June 17, 2019 after receiving contacts from consumers with peanut allergies,” RxBar said in a statement. “No other RxBar flavors or RxBar products are affected by the recall.”

According to RxBar, no one has been hospitalized after eating one of the potentially contaminated bars. The protein bar maker said it is recalling the bars “out of an abundance of caution.”

“People who have an allergy to peanuts run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they eat this product,” Trader Joe’s said in a statement.

Trader Joe’s and RxBar will give any customer who returns the recalled bars a full refund. RxBar said that all stores that may be selling the impacted products have been notified. Potentially affected products have been removed from sale and destroyed.

Trader Joe’s has more information on how to identify whether a bar you bought has been recalled on its website.

The recall is ironic, given that every RxBar lists its core ingredients on the front of its packaging. The protein bar has developed a cult following due to its straightforward, all-natural branding.

Kellogg announced plans to acquire RxBar-maker Chicago Bar Co. for $600 million in October 2017, as the cereal maker attempts to add more healthier options to its portfolio.