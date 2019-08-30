A family of Trader Joe’s superfans has visited over 40 stores in 4 months on an epic road trip across the US

caption The Travelin Pattersons have been to over 40 Trader Joe’s stores across the US in four months. source Courtesy of Travelin Pattersons

Michelle and Brandon Patterson are on a road trip across the US with their 5-year-old son, Carter.

They’re huge Trader Joe’s fans and have been to over 40 stores in four months.

Trader Joe’s employees have gone above and beyond to welcome them and make Carter, who has special needs, feel at home.

The Pattersons hope to inspire other families of children with special needs and combat stigmas surrounding autism.

There are Trader Joe’s fans, and there are Trader Joe’s superfans.

Michelle and Brandon Patterson have visited over 40 Trader Joe’s stores in 34 states with their 5-year-old son, Carter, on an epic road trip across the lower 48 states.

Trader Joe’s crew members around the country have gone above and beyond to make them feel welcome – making signs, giving them gift bags of goodies, and even fashioning Carter his own Trader Joe’s shirt and name tag.

The Pattersons didn’t always think such a trip would be possible with their son’s special needs. But they’ve become the “Travelin Pattersons,” sharing their love of travel and Trader Joe’s with the world.

caption The Travelin Pattersons. source Courtesy of Travelin Pattersons

Originally from California, the Pattersons are making their way through the lower 48 states before Carter starts kindergarten to scope out new places in which they might want to live.

They sold their house, paid off all of their debts, saved up, and have driven through 34 states since April.

“We’re calling this a temporary retirement,” Michelle said.

Along the way, they’ve visited over 40 Trader Joe’s stores in four months.

caption A Trader Joe’s sign in Buffalo, New York. source Courtesy of Travelin Pattersons

The Pattersons have always been huge Trader Joe’s fans, making the stores a regular pitstop on their journey. Employees offer enthusiastic welcomes when they hear about their road trip and often recommend the best local tourist attractions and restaurants.

It also helps that Trader Joe’s stores include kid-friendly activities for Carter such as hidden stuffed animal “mascots” to find and win a prize.

“People will laugh and say ‘What do you mean you’ve been going to different grocery stores? How is that exciting?'” Michelle said. “But every experience has been completely different, even though it’s the same store. It’s been a really cool adventure.”

There was a time when a trip like this didn’t seem possible with Carter’s special needs.

caption The Patterson family. source Courtesy of Travelin Pattersons

When Carter was diagnosed with autism and sensory processing disorder, Michelle and Brandon were told that keeping him in a regular routine would help avoid meltdowns. It worked for a while, but over time Carter became more rigid and reacted more drastically when things didn’t go the way he was expecting, even something as small as taking a left turn home from school instead of a right.

He’s come a long way.

caption Carter on the road. source Courtesy of Travelin Pattersons

Brandon says taking Carter on this road trip where there’s no set routine was “a big gamble,” but it has proven more helpful for him than they could have imagined.

“It’s actually ended up to be very therapeutic,” Brandon said. “He’s gotten into the rhythm of not necessarily having a rhythm.”

Trader Joe’s has also helped Carter feel at home on the road.

caption Carter shops at Trader Joe’s. source Courtesy of Travelin Pattersons

“Trader Joe’s has become a type of therapy for us,” Michelle said. “The overall comfort of Trader Joe’s feels like home to him, but yet all the difference is really helpful.”

The feeling is mutual. A Trader Joe’s store in Cary, North Carolina, went all-out when they heard that the Travelin Pattersons were visiting.

caption Carter with a Trader Joe’s employee in Cary, North Carolina. source Courtesy of Travelin Pattersons

Rachel Baxter, the manager of a Trader Joe’s store in Cary, North Carolina, heard about the Travelin Pattersons through a Trader Joe’s Facebook group and invited them to come visit her store.

When the Pattersons pulled into the parking lot, they saw a banner outside reading “Welcome Travelin Pattersons to Cary, NC Trader Joes!” There was also a special note for Carter from the store’s hidden stuffed mascot, Fennel the fox: “Hi Carter! My name is Fennel. Come find me!”

“We were already almost in tears because we couldn’t believe what a sweet welcome that was, and it kept getting bigger and bigger,” Michelle said.

When they walked inside, crew members rang their checkout bells as a voice over the intercom announced “Ladies and gentlemen, the Travelin Pattersons are here!”

caption Trader Joe’s shoppers talk to the Travelin Pattersons. source Courtesy of Travelin Pattersons

“It was the warmest reception ever,” she said. “It felt like we were at a Trader Joe’s party. By the end of it, we felt like we were best friends with not only every employee in there but every shopper in there.”

Michelle and Brandon received a gift bag full of Trader Joe’s goodies.

caption A Trader Joe’s gift bag. source Courtesy of Travelin Pattersons

“It’s such a testament to what amazing people are at Trader Joe’s,” Michelle said. “They really do go out of their way no matter what to make Carter feel special and to make the experience worth it for us.”

Carter even received his own Trader Joe’s shirt and name tag.

caption The shirt and name tag Trader Joe’s gifted Carter. source Courtesy of Travelin Pattersons

Carter’s special needs include sensory processing disorder, so he usually can’t wear shirts with buttons. But he loves his Trader Joe’s crew member outfit.

“He wanted to be like the people in Trader Joe’s and that made him wear the shirt, which was such a huge deal for us,” Michelle said.

Carter now wears the outfit to every Trader Joe’s they visit.

caption Carter with Trader Joe’s crew members. source Courtesy of Travelin Pattersons

The Travelin Pattersons just hit their 41st Trader Joe’s store. Unfortunately, their truck recently broke down, so they’re stuck in Wisconsin until it can get fixed.

The trip hasn’t just been good for Carter — it’s helped Michelle and Brandon combat stigmas around autism.

caption Carter with Trader Joe’s employees. source Courtesy of Travelin Pattersons

“You can feel very isolated as a special needs parent because not only can you never know how your child is going to react in the moment, you can never know how the public is going to react to your child,” Michelle said. “That’s what I’ve found is the hardest and worst thing. People can just not be very nice. I had to learn that a lot of times they just don’t know what’s happening and they’re not educated about it.”

Michelle remembers a time when they were dining in a restaurant in Arizona and Carter was “stimming” by making a quiet humming noise. Another patron yelled “Quiet your child!”

“It does make you feel like ‘I should just stay home,'” she said. “At first I would get hurt or offended. Now we’ve adopted a new [approach]: Let’s just tell them about it. Let’s take the weirdness out of it. You want to ask a question, we’ll tell you about it. We’re not ashamed of our son.”

“Getting ourselves out of our comfort zone and getting out into the world and seeing that people are not out to get you has absolutely restored our faith in humanity,” Michelle said.

caption A card from the crew of a Trader Joe’s in Oak Park, Illinois. source Courtesy of Travelin Pattersons

“There’s been so many beautiful moments that we’ve experienced that we wouldn’t have if we were just sitting in our own little bubble,” she said. “It’s been a very good learning experience not only for Carter, but for us too.”