We tried 8 types of Trader Joe’s ‘Two Buck Chuck’ wine, and I was blown away by one

caption “I would buy it and serve it at a lushy Christmas party,” one reviewer wrote. source Áine Cain / Business Insider

Trader Joe’s line of Charles Shaw wines sells for just $3.99 in New York.

Business Insider’s retail desk recently did a wine tasting with a number of these wines.

I was surprised by how much I enjoyed the Charles Shaw red wine blend, although not all my colleagues agreed.

Trader Joe’s in-house Charles Shaw wine doesn’t sell for $1.99 anymore, but its “Two-Buck Chuck” nickname showcases its frugal reputation.

Safe to say, it’d be unwise to go into a Charles Shaw wine tasting with over-the-top expectations. In many cases, you’re getting what you’re paying for.

And out of all the red wines, my expectations were lowest for the blend. I just didn’t know what to anticipate.

But, much to my surprise, the red blend ended up being my personal favorite out of the bunch.

When it comes to wine, I’m pretty basic. If a drink tastes cozy and reminds me of Christmas, I’m all about that. And that’s exactly what the red blend brings to the table.

My four fellow tasters and I commented on notes of “nutmeg,” “warming spices,” and “citrus zest.” One colleague opined that the wine “tastes cheap without much complexity, but honestly I don’t hate it.”

“I would buy it and serve it at a lushy Christmas party,” another reviewer wrote. “It’s cheap and efficient.”

As for me, I’d be content to sip a glass of the Charles Shaw red blend next to a crackling fire on a cold winter’s night.