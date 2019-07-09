5 things that Trader Joe’s workers say they never buy

caption One Trader Joe’s worker said they weren’t a fan of the store’s pickle-flavored popcorn. source Yelp

Trader Joe’s employees get to partake in impromptu taste tests in the stores on occasion.

But that doesn’t mean that workers love every single item that graces Trader Joe’s shelves.

Business Insider spoke to four Trader Joe’s employees to find out which items they avoid.

Trader Joe’s fans flock to the grocery store thanks to its penchant for stocking out-of-the-ordinary gems alongside its go-to staples. But four Trader Joe’s employees who spoke to Business Insider said that there are a few product categories or individual items that they tend to avoid. Read more: Trader Joe’s employees share 6 tips for getting the best deal at the store Some said that Trader Joe’s doesn’t offer the biggest value in certain categories. Others said that they shunned specific items as a matter of taste. With that in mind, here are a few Trader Joe’s offerings that employees say they avoid:

Meat

One employee said that they’re not concerned with the quality of the meat at Trader Joe’s. In their opinion, the cuts are just too expensive.

Frozen fruit

When it comes to frozen fruit, one employee said, “Costco is so much more cost efficient.”

And frozen items in general

A different employee said that they find the frozen items too pricey.

“That’s where a lot of money is made,” the employee told Business Insider.

Produce

One employee said that they didn’t find the produce at Trader Joe’s to be a particularly savvy purchase, saying that they could find good quality vegetables and fruits for a better price elsewhere.

Pickle-flavored popcorn

And yet another worker admitted that “some stuff is just not my cup of tea” when it comes to the store’s quirkier products. They specifically called out the bags of pickle-flavored popcorn sold within the store.

“Who needs that?” the employee asked.